How long have Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens been dating? Relationship explored as couple announce engagement

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is officially engaged to her boyfriend, Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens. The couple took to Instagram to announce their engagement on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The award-winning gymnast shared a series of photos from the special occasion and said it was her “easiest yes.” She also offered a close-up view of her oval-shaped diamond engagement ring.

In the photos, Owens can be seen on one knee while proposing to Biles in a traditional manner. The engagement reportedly took place in a beautiful gazebo in Houston, Texas.

The footballer also marked the occasion by posting several pictures from the engagement on social media and thanked his friends for making the arrangement. Owens also shared that he left the Olympian completely surprised. He even commented on Biles’ post and wrote:

“Ready for forever with you.”

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been dating for nearly two years. The duo first met in 2020 and publicly announced their relationship that same year. Their engagement came just in time for Valentine’s Day 2022.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met through a dating app

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have been dating since 2020 (Image via Simone Biles/Instagram)

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens first met through an online dating app in March 2020. However, the latter told Texas Monthly that he did not know much about the Olympian at the time:

“I didn’t know who she was. I just hadn’t heard of her, and when I told her that, that’s one of the things she liked.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic postponed Biles’ schedule for the Summer Olympics and Owens’ NFL training, the duo decided to focus on getting to know each other better.

The footballer later shared that the pair “really got to know each other” during the time and it made their bond stronger. Biles also opened up about the initial days of their relationship while speaking to the Wall Street Journal last year:

“He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute,’ so I said hi. And then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.”

The pair made their relationship Instagram-official in August 2020 after a few months of dating. The seven-time Olympic medalist wrote “It's just us” alongside two adorable photos of the couple at the time.

The duo ended 2020 by spending Christmas and New Year vacations together. The following month Biles marked her then-boyfriend's third NFL year with an adorable Instagram post. The couple also had a dreamy Valentine’s Day last year surrounded by balloons and lavish decorations.

The NFL star also celebrated the Olympian’s 24th birthday on March 2021 before the duo went on a vacation to Belize. He even watched her compete in-person for the first time in June 2021.

The following month Biles shared a clip from her docuseries Simone Vs Herself showing the couple having a fun rope climbing challenge together.

Jonathan Owens also opened up about his first impression of Simone Biles in the same docuseries:

"Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye. I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was. It was just kind of like, 'Oh, she’s got a lot of followers. You know, she must be pretty good or something.' That’s how I would tell people, and they’re like, 'Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?!' And I’m like, 'Man, she’s good like that?!' Like I didn’t [know]."

In the same show, Biles mentioned that the couple was always “meant to be”:

"We vibe on the same level. We have the same kind of humor. We’re both athletic. We’re both elite athletes, so we definitely get each other. It was like it was meant to be."

Meanwhile, Owens also deemed the couple as a “match made in heaven.” Although the pair could not be together for the former’s birthday in July 2021, Biles dedicated a sweet birthday post to her partner on Instagram.

Shortly after returning from the Olympics in August 2021, the gymnast visited Owens at one of his games and shared a close moment on the field. That same month the athletes celebrated their one-year relationship anniversary and posed for the camera wearing matching outfits.

The twosome also continued to support their respective career choices throughout their relationship. Biles even celebrated Owens’ NFL season start on December 2021. After nearly two years of dating, the couple finally put a ring on their relationship this Valentine’s Day and are currently waiting to walk down the aisle.

Edited by Prem Deshpande