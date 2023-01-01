Simone Biles, who has been away from gymnastics since the Tokyo Olympics, has had a great time in her personal life. She got engaged to Houston Texas’ American football safety Jonathan Owens in the month of February 2022.

With 2022 coming to an end and everyone stepping into 2023, Simone Biles posted a reel on her Instagram account which consisted of several clippings from her happy and fun moments from 2022. Along with the reel, she captioned her post with the following words:

"thank you 2022 🫶🏾"

Replying to Simone's reel, Jonathan Owens posted a comment saying,

"What a time"

From the reels posted by the gymnast, it is clear that Biles had a great year with Jonathan Owens, her family, and friends.

Simone Biles fans and followers react to her 2022 recap

Soon after Simone Biles posted a 2022 recap, her fans and followers rushed to the comments section to post their reactions to the recap video.

Peyton Mabry, the co-founder of sports marketing brand @influxer, wrote:

"Just getting started!!"

Another follower of Simone's wrote:

"I can’t wait to see how 2023 tops this 🙌🏾🫶🏾"

Another follower of Simone's wrote:

"You’re the best. Thank you for being awesome Simone. 😊😊😊🫶🏾 Can’t wait to meet you! #2023GOALS"

Yet another fan of Simone Biles wrote:

"Love following y'all 😍😍"

A few more reactions from Simone's followers have been reporduced below:

"So excited for you both...Love is Amazing!!!"

"I love this you are a wonderful person you are my favorite gymnast you are a force to be reckoned you shine so bright I am so happy for you and Jonathan are a beautiful engaged couple I can’t wait to see the wedding pictures you deserve it all I pray you and your family stay safe and healthy have a wonderful and prosperous New Year 🙏🏾❤️💯"

"@jowens indeed! Wishing you both a wonderful new year!"

"You deserve all the happiness! But the way he looks at you!!! 😍😍😍"

"There you go!!! Live and love it!!! Stay happy, Simone."

Several followers expressed their happiness upon seeing the recap reels of Simone Biles, and a few more followers wished their favorite gymnast a happy new year.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens story so far

Simone and Jonathan officially met through the dating app Raya in March 2020. According to People, Simone made the first move. Speaking to the Wall Street Journal about Owens, the GOAT gymnast said,

"He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him and I was like, Oh, he's pretty cute, so I said hi... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later"

According to Texas Monthly, despite Simone being a famous athlete, Owens didn't know who she was. Speaking to Texas Monthly, Owens said:

"I didn't know who she was. I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of things she liked"

Biles and Owens spent a lot of time together during the COVID19 pandemic. In August 2020, they made their relationship official through an Instagram post. In February 2022, Simone and Owens declared their engagement through an Instagram post in which we can see the Houston Texans’ player down on one knee.

Simone captioned the post:

" THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3"

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are set to get married in 2023 with preparations for the wedding already in full swing.

Poll : 0 votes