"Only if his married name becomes Biles" - Fans react to Simone Biles' appeal to vote for Jonathan Owens in Pro Bowl elections

Simone Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the history of the sport, hence she is often termed the GOAT of gymnastics. She has won a record 25 gold medals across the Olympics, World Championships, and Pacific Rim Championships.

The champion gymnast has been on a break from gymnastics since the Tokyo Olympics. She is set to marry Jonathan Owens in 2023 after getting engaged to him earlier this year in February. Owens plays for the Houston Texans in the NFL.

On November 29, 2022, Simone posted a tweet asking her fans to vote for her boyfriend Owens to help him play in the Pro Bowl.

The Olympic gold medalist wrote:

"VOTE JONATHAN FOR A CHANCE FOR HIM TO PLAY IN THE PRO BOWL. would be a dream come true! let's vote y'all!"

Simone Biles

would be a dream come true! let’s vote y’all!



After Simone posted the tweet, one of her fans replied to the tweet, saying:

After Simone posted the tweet, one of her fans replied to the tweet, saying:

"Only if his married name becomes Biles. Think of the impact that would make!"

"Only if his married name becomes Biles. Think of the impact that would make!"

The Pro Bowl is an end-of-season game where players are selected based on votes by fans, coaches, players, and the like. The GOAT gymnast had posted a story on Instagram requesting her followers to vote for Jonathan.

Fans react to Simone Biles' tweet asking them to vote for Jonathan Owens

Several fans of Biles reacted to her tweet in which she asked them to vote for Owens, so he can play in the Pro Bowl, as shown below.

One of her followers wrote:

"Done! Good luck Jonathan!"

Another fan tweeted:

"My vote is in good luck to you"

"My vote is in good luck to you"

One fan wrote:

"Well Do and I just did vote for JONATHAN for the pro-bowl."

Another one of her followers wrote:

"We gotchu, Money"

Yet another follower of Simone's said:

"I agree with you 100%"

Simone Biles will be hoping that her followers will vote for her fiancé.

How many medals did Simone Biles win at her first-ever Olympic games?

Simone Biles has won seven medals across two editions of the Olympic games. Her Olympic medal tally consists of four gold medals, one silver medal, and two bronze medals.

Simone Biles at the 2016 Rio Olympics

The Ohio-born gymnast made her Olympic debut during the 2016 Rio Olympics. She won a total of four gold medals and one bronze medal in her debut Olympic games. Biles qualified as the top gymnast into four of the five individual finals at the Olympics.

She qualified for the finals of the all-around event, vault, balance beam, and floor exercise with scores of 62.416, 16.050, 15.633, and 15.733. Apart from individual events, Simone qualified for the team event.

The GOAT gymnast's first-ever Olympic medal came in the gymnastics team event. Team USA won the event with a total score of 184.897, with Biles contributing a score of 61.833.

Simone Biles during the Rio Olympics

The Champion gymnast won her next gold medal in the individual all-around event with a total score of 62.198. She clinched her third gold medal in the finals of the vault event with an average score of 15.966. The champion gymnast won her fourth gold medal in the floor exercise event with a score of 15.966.

Simone Biles couldn't replicate her success in the finals of the balance beam event. She was deducted 0.5 points for grabbing the beam with her hands after underrotating her front tuck. Her final score in the event was 14.733, which could only earn her a bronze medal.

