"THE future Owens" - Simone Biles shares latest pictures with Jonathan Owens ahead of wedding

Simone Biles is one of the most decorated gymnasts in the history of gymnastics. She's soon getting married to Houston Texas safety Jonathan Owens.

They haven't confirmed the date of their wedding yet, but Biles recently shared a few pictures on Twitter with the caption:

"THE future Owens".

The tweet has been attached below.

The couple looked happy in the photos posted by Simone Biles.

Fans react to Simone Biles photos posted along with Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles posted a few photos and the caption, "THE future Owens". Fans expressed their happiness on seeing the couple together.

Some of the fan reactions are as follows:

One of the fans wrote:

"Y'all are one of the most beautiful couples to have ever existed".

Another tweeted:

"Couple goals".

Yet another fan tweeted:

"These are beautiful. You both look so happy you're glowing. Congratulations!"

Another fan wrote:

"So happy for you two may God bless you many years together".

From the tweets above, it's clear that fans are happy to see their favorite celebrity couple.

Things we know about Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens wedding

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got together in 2020 and became engaged in February 2022.

At the moment, both are making plans for their big day. According to Popsugar, Biles and Owen are planning to get married in 2023 during the latter's off-season. Speaking to E! News, Biles said:

"We have some of my teammates that I'd be inviting. But other than that, it's really close family, friends and people that have watched us grow throughout our relationship and will share that love on that day".

The Ohio-born gymnast has said she would invite some of her teammates, but mostly the guests would be her close family, friends and a few others.

Owens asked Biles to marry him with an oval-shaped diamond set on a white-gold pave band encrusted with dozens of smaller diamonds. According to Popsugar, the ring is estimated to be $325,000.

After getting engaged, Biles selected her wedding dress while shopping at Galia Lahav's flagship store in Los Angeles.

Biles said that when she saw the dress, her mother and her best friend were present there. The GOAT gymnast face-timed Owen's mother and showed her the dress. She also said that she didn't show her dress to all her friends, as she wanted it to be special for everyone. Speaking to E! News, the Ohio-born gymnast said:

"I had my best friend and my mom there, and then once we found the dress, we did FaceTime Jonathan's mom so that she could see it. But it was just a very, close tight knit group".

Biles said that the dress was the total opposite of what she had planned to buy but added that it was a fun experience, which she enjoyed.

As for the location of the wedding, Owens and Biles are planning a beach wedding, according to Popsugar, but the location has not yet been publicly revealed.

Simone Biles' wedding theme would be "timeless, classy and elegant" along with a gold, white, and champagne color theme. That's according to her Instagram story on August 2.

