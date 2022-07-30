"He would say I slid into his DMs": When Simone Biles shared how she met NFL star Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast and has won seven Olympic medals. She has only taken part in two Olympic games (in 2016 and 2020) so far, which is what makes her achievements even more notable.

Biles has always been very open when it comes to her relationships and much to the excitement of her fans, she recently got engaged to Jonathan Owens.

Owens is a popular American footballer who plays for the Houston Texans in the National Football League (NFL).

Simone Biles’ relationship with Jonathan Owens

In an interview with Vogue in July 2020, Simone Biles revealed that she called it quits with her long-term gymnast boyfriend of three years, Stacey Ervin Junior, back in March 2020.

“It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it. But it was for the best.”

Biles got into a romantic relationship with Owens around July 2020. She revealed it to the world when she updated a cute status by wishing Owens on his birthday (July 22).

Speaking about how her relationship with the NFL star commenced, she jokingly commented in an interview with WSJ Magazine:

“He would say I slid into his DMs. I saw him, and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty cute’, so I said hi…and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later.”

The Olympian often posts pictures with her beau on Instagram, showcasing their love to the world. After more than a year of dating Owens, she said “Yes” when he got down on one knee to propose to her on February 15, 2022. She is now engaged to him and is looking forward to getting married soon.

Jonathan Owens has been a supportive boyfriend throughout their relationship and has always applauded his significant other whenever the chance presented itself. When Simone Biles was recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor, he was by her side at the White House and posted on Instagram how proud he is of her.

Commenting on how he met Biles, Owens revealed on the third episode of Simone vs. Herself that he did not know how famous she is in the world of gymnastics. He said:

“I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was. The coolest thing for me is that I get to witness someone who is literally in the pinnacle of their sport.

"It’s motivating to see that and the impact that she has on people. We were walking past this group of girls, and they were shaking, ‘Oh my god, it's Simone!’ This is when I kind of knew. Like, okay, yeah, she's the real deal.”

Even if the date of their marriage has not been confirmed, the couple is all set to marry in 2023.

