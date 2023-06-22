Why did Sylvester Stallone compare The Family Stallone’s episode 7 to RHOBH?

The first season of Sylvester Stallone's show The Family Stallone was released on May 17, 2023, and is already making headlines. The show follows Stallone's family and their life together. The latest episode of the show aired on June 21, 2023, and was titled Green Light Fight. Episode seven of season one of The Family Stallone showed Stallone's daughters, Sophia and Sistine making every effort to pursue a successful career in writing.

While Sophia is working hard on writing a novel, Sistine is working on a horror movie script. Even though Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester's daughters are putting their efforts into building a bright future, one of them is facing some troubles.

As Sophia struggles to complete her novel, Sistine has been able to accomplish good speed on her script. That wasn't all as MGM also expressed interest in purchasing her story. However, despite Sistine having good news about her writing career, she didn't share it with Sophia for fear of upsetting the latter.

When Sophia hears the news about the script through Jennifer, she gets upset and the two sisters get into an argument. As the argument goes on, Sylvester Stallone makes a comment about the fight.

“How’d I get on The [Real] Housewives of Beverly Hills?" he wonders.

Following this joke, Jennifer Flavin laughs, but Sophia was still quite upset about not knowing her sister's good news.

What The Family Stallone star Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sophia is going through

While an official synopsis of the show wasn't available on IMDb, the site did have a synopsis for episode seven of season one of The Family Stallone.

"Sophia is worried she will never live up to the success her parents have achieved, and it starts to hurt her burgeoning literary career; Sistine finds success with her horror movie script, which causes a bit of sibling rivalry," the synopsis states.

As shown in the latest episode of The Family Stallone, Sophia is facing a few obstacles with her novel. She confides her issues with the same to her father, Sylvester Stallone who gives her advice on how to keep calm and work accordingly.

Sophia Stallone shares how she is struggling to give her best in each part of the novel. To this, Sylvester Stallone says that she shouldn't put so much pressure on it.

Aside from that, he also gives her an example of how he had to write 20 manuscripts that didn't succeed before he got the film, Rocky. He tells her that she needs practice and time to make her work perfect.

Sylvester Stallone's film Rocky was released in 1976 and is considered to be one of his best works. While Sylvester Stallone has written the film, it was directed by John G. Avildsen. Apart from Stallone, it also starred Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, and Burgess Meredith.

Meanwhile, in The Family Stallone, Sophia doesn't seem to have followed her father's advice and while eating with her sisters, she brings up the topic again. Her sisters, Sistine and Scarlet, try to help her by advising and supporting her as much as they can.

Sistine has also been making good content and has some ideas about her horror script but doesn't share them with Sophia. When their mother brings it up during a family dinner, it results in a heated argument. Sophia seems surprised that her sister hasn't told her the big news.

However, the sisters managed to resolve their differences later in the show.

Since its release in May, the first season of the show has been received well by the viewers.

The latest episode of The Family Stallone season 1 will be available on Paramount+ on June 28, 2023.

