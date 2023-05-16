Rocky and 4 Sylvester Stallone movies to watch as actor gears up for The Family Stallone premiere

Sylvester Stallone's reality TV show, The Family Stallone, premieres on May 17, 2023. The show follows the lives of the celebrated actor and his family, as they navigate the everyday challenges and struggles they face as one of Hollywood’s most famous families.

Featuring Stallone, his wife Jennifer, and their three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet, The Family Stallone will portray a softer side of the action star as he opens up about his family, his legacy, and his decades-spanning career, in a raw and humorous take on the personal lives of the actor and his family members.

Here are five other movies that established Sylvester Stallone as one of the biggest action-movie stars of Hollywood.

Rocky, Creed, Rambo, and 2 other iconic Sylvester Stallone movies to watch

1) Rocky (1976)

Sylvester Stallone's portrayal of Rocky Balboa is one of his most iconic and defining roles. Apart from playing the titular character in the Rocky films, Stallone was further involved in the franchise as a scriptwriter and later on, even director.

In the first installment, Stallone plays Rocky Balboa, an amateur boxer from Philadelphia, who gets a shot at the world heavyweight championship. Stallone's performance as Rocky captured audiences' hearts with his portrayal of an underdog fighter seeking redemption and self-belief.

As the franchise continued, Stallone reprised his role as Rocky Balboa in several sequels and spin-offs. Over the years, Rocky Balboa has become an enduring and beloved cinematic character, symbolizing determination and perseverance against all odds. Sylvester Stallone's portrayal of Rocky has left a lasting impact on popular culture, inspiring audiences around the world and making him an iconic figure in the sports drama genre.

Rocky is available to stream on Amazon Prime and Netflix.

2) First Blood (1982)

First Blood marked the introduction of Sylvester Stallone as the iconic character John Rambo. The film, directed by Ted Kotcheff, was also co-written by Stallone. First Blood introduces Rambo as a troubled and misunderstood veteran, who returns to the United States after the Vietnam War. He becomes the target of a small-town sheriff who harasses him, triggering his military training and survival skills.

Stallone's portrayal of Rambo in First Blood is a standout performance that showcases his versatility as an actor. He brings a raw intensity to the character, effectively capturing Rambo's inner turmoil and the emotional scars left by his experiences in the Vietnam War.

Sylvester Stallone's performance in the film also established Rambo as a complex and sympathetic character and laid the foundation for the enduring franchise that would follow, including Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985), Rambo III (1988), Rambo (2008) and Rambo: Last Blood (2018).

First Blood is available to stream on HBO Max.

3) Escape Plan (2013)

Directed by Mikael Håfström, Escape Plan is a thrilling action film that brings Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger in lead roles together for the first time. The movie follows the story of Ray Breslin (Stallone), a highly skilled security expert who specializes in testing the security of maximum-security prisons.

When he finds himself trapped within a secret, state-of-the-art facility known as The Tomb, Breslin befriends another inmate, Emil Rottmayer (Schwarzenegger), in order to escape the complex prison system. The film follows the duo as they face numerous challenges while trying to escape, and uncover the truth behind their imprisonment.

With his rugged charm and screen presence, Sylvester Stallone delivers an engaging performance that adds depth and excitement to the film. His portrayal of Ray Breslin anchors the movie and contributes to its suspenseful and action-packed nature. The chemistry between Stallone and Schwarzenegger also makes the movie an entertaining and engaging watch for fans of the action genre.

Escape Plan is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Video, Google Play, and Vudu.

4) The Expendables (2010)

While The Expendables is known for its ensemble cast of action stars, the movie, and its sequels are a highlight in Sylvester Stallone's career as he simultaneously served as the creator, writer, and director of the films, all apart from playing the lead role of Barney Ross.

The movie revolves around a team of highly skilled mercenaries known as The Expendables, who take on dangerous and covert missions around the world. Each member of the team brings a unique set of skills and expertise, ranging from combat and weapons proficiency to martial arts and technical knowledge.

Sylvester Stallone's portrayal of Barney Ross showcases his iconic blend of physicality, charisma, and stoic presence. His portrayal of Barney Ross and his behind-the-scenes contributions have helped shape the films into a celebration of the action genre, delivering a satisfying blend of thrilling action, humor, and larger-than-life characters.

The Expendables is available to stream on HBO Max and Amazon Prime.

5) Creed (2015)

A spin-off franchise to the Rocky film series, Creed focuses on Apollo Creed's son, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), as he trains to be a boxer under Rocky's mentorship.

Sylvester Stallone reprises his role as Rocky Balboa, however, unlike the Rocky films, here Balboa does not take center stage. Stallone plays an older Rocky Balboa who becomes a mentor to Adonis. He imparts valuable life lessons and boxing guidance to Adonis, as they navigate the challenges of the sport and personal growth.

Stallone's portrayal balances Rocky's iconic toughness with a newfound vulnerability and wisdom that comes with age. It showcases his evolution as an actor and the continued development of the beloved character. Stallone's involvement in Creed and its subsequent sequels allows him to explore new facets of Rocky's character, showcasing his growth as a mentor and his struggles with his own legacy.

Creed is available to stream on HBO Max and Amazon Prime.

Sylvester Stallone's The Family Stallone premieres on May 17, 2023, on Paramount+.

