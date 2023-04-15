Michael B Jordan's biggest hits: Creed III and 3 other box office successes

Michael B Jordan has been one of Hollywood's biggest stars in recent times. He long ago established himself as a serious performer, giving us back-to-back record-breaking performances that shattered box office records. Be it Black Panther or Creed, Jordan is a powerhouse performer with a heavyweight screen presence.

In 2019, he made his debut as a producer with Just Mercy and made his mark. He also recently made his directorial debut in the third installment of the Creed franchise Creed III. The movie has already performed way beyond everyone’s expectations, with over $200 million in box office collections already.

Other than Creed III, Michael B Jordan’s box office collection is impressive as it garners adoration from both the critics and the fans.

Michael B Jordan's phenomenal performance in Creed III, Fantastic Four, and 2 other movies explored

1) Black Panther (2018) - $1.3 billion

Michael B Jordan previously appeared in the MCU as the Human Torch in Fantastic Four. However, after Black Panther, the actor's first stint as a Marvel superhero can only be described as a preparatory stage, as nothing compares to his portrayal of the anti-hero Killmonger. Black Panther is, to this date, one of Marvel’s most acclaimed movies of all time.

The movie follows the aftermath of the death of T'Challa’s father, King T'Chaka. As T'Challa is set to inherit the throne and take over the country, dangers loom up close in the form of a mysterious family member who might be back to take it all.

Jordan did an excellent job of conveying the magnitude of a villain such as Killmonger. According to interviews, to prepare for the role of Killmonger, he studied several influential figures like Malcolm X, Tupac Shakur, Fred Hampton, Huey Newton, etc. Even though his full-fledged presence comes much later in the film, it leaves the audience spellbound.

2) Creed III (2023) - $263 million

Creed III marks the directorial debut of Michael B Jordan. Many were waiting to see what he brings to the table in this new role, and so far, there has been more praise than complaints.

The movie follows Adonais as he retires from boxing and prepares to spend his time as a family man. However, an old friend, Damien, comes out of jail with the desire to get back into the ring. However, as secrets from the past come to life, Adonais must face off with Damien to show him the boundaries - once and for all.

The movie is pretty well made if we consider this Jordan’s first foray into directing. He later mentioned that he modeled the character of Donnie in this movie by taking inspiration from animes like Dragon Ball Z and Naruto. This is also the first movie in the Rocky franchise without any appearance from Sylvester Stallone as Rocky.

3) Fantastic Four (2015) - $154 million

The Marvel Cinematic Universe first introduced Michael B Jordan's acting abilities in Fantastic Four, not Black Panther. This movie was meant to be a reboot of the Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer on screen. And, athough it received mixed reviews from critics, the film performed admirably on the big screen.

The movie's plot follows a group of astronauts that gain inhuman powers after they are hit by cosmic radiation. However, Dr. Victor Von Doom, one of the project's heads, turns evil and threatens great danger. Now all these accidental heroes must come together to stop Doom and save the day.

Although the movie cannot be called great, it was by no means bad. Additionally, Michael B. Jordan put a lot of work into this role:

“We're taking it seriously, taking a lot of risks. I think it's going to pay off”

He kind of hoped this would be his break-out role, but sadly, that did not happen.

4) Just Mercy (2019) - $50 million

Just Mercy is where Michael B Jordan debuted as a producer. This movie has a compelling plot and successfully displays Michael B. Jordan's diverse acting abilities.

The movie is based on the memoirs of American attorney Bryan Stevenson, who has worked his whole life to act as legal aid to people from marginalized communities. It follows the wrongful conviction of Walter McMillian and Bryan Stevenson’s attempt to save him.

Michael B Jordan definitely has eyes to detect good films, and this is one prime example of that. Not only does the story hold a lot of weight, but it is also told in a compelling and meaningful manner. Everything about the film—from the acting to the plot and execution—is flawless, and it performed admirably at the box office.

There are many successful Michael B Jordan movies that are impossible to fit into one article. He has many upcoming projects lined up, the main of which is Rainbow Six. The audience is excited to see what this actor brings out next.

