The Kardashians season 3 finale: Khloe Kardashian invites Tristan Thompson to live in her house after his mother's death

The Kardashians season 3 finale was dropped by Hulu on Thursday, July 27, at 12 am ET. The episode featured Khloe Kardashian making an announcement that Tristan Thompson, her ex-partner who cheated on her, was moving in after his mother Andrea’s sudden death. The former couple has two kids together.

Khloe, however, made it clear by the end of the episode that she and Tristan are "not back together":

"I know it's hard for everyone to believe. But I love, love, love Andrea. I love Tristan. I love Amari. This is what family does."

Khloe was very close to Tristan's mother, Andrea. Following Andrea's sudden demise, Tristan called her up in tears, prompting the Kardashians to drop everything and fly down to Toronto to be with the family.

In the episode, Khloe recalled how Tristan had called her to tell her about Andrea's death:

"I didn’t really understand what he was saying. He was just screaming on the phone trying to tell me that she is gone. But I had no idea what he was talking about. I was really close to Andrea. We spoke every single day."

Tristan had a house which he was renovating. He was still living in it, until the roof caved in due to extreme rain. So, he and his brother Amari, who is "severely disabled" and was under the care of Andrea, moved in with Khloe.

Tristan thanked The Kardashians for their support in the finale

Kim and Khloe helped Tristan clean out Andrea’s apartment following her death. They also helped him sort out the life insurance policy and also turned off her phone and credit cards. Khloe said later on:

"This is the father of my kids. I lost my dad [Robert Kardashian] and my dad was like a fairytale parent, but still I can't wrap my head around losing my mom and I know how close Tristan and his mom are and it's just heartbreaking. And then to be left with the responsibility of another person as well. It's a lot."

In the season finale of The Kardashians, Tristan thanked The Kardashians for helping him when they were so busy themselves:

“I just hope I can continue blessing you guys with everything my mom would want for you.”

It is unknown if Tristan and Amari are still living in Khloe's house.

Why did Khloe and Tristan part ways?

Tristan allegedly made out with Khloe’s sister’s best friend, Jordan, when Khloe was about to give birth to their first daughter, True. She broke up with him at the time, but decided to get back together for the sake of the family. They also welcomed a second child, Tatum, via surrogate.

Later, however, it came to light that he conceived a child with another woman during the time he was with Khloe. The pair eventually broke up after that.

Khloe also confessed in The Kardashians finale that it has “definitely gotten easier" to raise Tatum and connect with him in the last year, as opposed to her earlier statements about struggling to connect with him after he was born via surrogacy.

Fans can stream all the three seasons of The Kardashians on Hulu.