What is Frazzledrip? Hillary Clinton snuff film conspiracy theory goes viral on Twitter 

A QAnon conspiracy theory related to Hillary Clinton has resurfaced online. Recently, several netizens took to Twitter to speak about Frazzledrip, a dark web snuff film that supposedly stars the former first lady and her aide Huma Abedin. Reports of the 75-year-old taking part in bizarre cult-like activities have gone viral in recent days. However, official sources have confirmed that the supposed clip does not exist in reality, and that the politician did not take part in any ludicrous ritual.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains disturbing descriptions of a woman's death. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Recently, Twitter user @PunishDem1776 took to the platform and demanded Hillary Clinton to explain Frazzledrip and how 12 police officials died by suicide after watching the snuff film. They went on to add- “Frazzledrip is still on the deepweb.” The tweet had amassed over 1.4 million views at the time of writing this article.

The Twitter user also shared a disturbing video that showed a mutilated face. One slide of the video also claimed that the gory pictures of the supposed victim and the snuff film was found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop in a file called “life insurance.”

The video reportedly included Hillary Clinton and her aid performing “satanic ritual abuse” on the victim by “surgically removing her face and wearing it as a mask to flood the victims bloodstream with adrenaline.”

The video also claimed that the two drank the victim’s blood.

Origin of Hillary Clinton's Frazzledrip conspiracy theory explained

The QAnon conspiracy theory originally went viral through website YourNewsWire in April 2018. They claimed that the video in question was found on former Democratic congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop, who has since been jailed for having inappropriate relations with a minor.

The website claimed that the video was found in the laptop’s hard drive under the name of “life insurance.” It proceeded to show the Frazzledrip video.

Twitter user @Q__talk claimed that the conspiracy theory originally appeared on 4chan in 2017.

Qtalk @Q__talk Calm down. Frazzledrip started on 4chan in 2017 and was rightly called out as a larp. It’s absolute garbage. Calm down. Frazzledrip started on 4chan in 2017 and was rightly called out as a larp. It’s absolute garbage. https://t.co/0NlNGVUVZL

However, it is important to note that the video supposedly starring Hillary Clinton does not exist in reality. The video cannot be found on the dark web or anywhere else as it does not exist.

The woman who was supposedly a victim of Clinton’s was actually British teenager Scarlett Keeling who was murdered in 2008 in India. The person behind the crime was sent to prison for ten years.

𝔏 𝔦 𝔞 𝔅 𝔞 𝔟 𝔶 🦂 @ahnoelia I see #Frazzledrip on my feed again and to anyone who hasn’t been down that rabbit hole just know it is not for the weak. Awakening to that horrifying side of our reality will make you feel very depressed and hopeless. Protect your mind and stop digging if it gets too much. I see #Frazzledrip on my feed again and to anyone who hasn’t been down that rabbit hole just know it is not for the weak. Awakening to that horrifying side of our reality will make you feel very depressed and hopeless. Protect your mind and stop digging if it gets too much.

Despite the Frazzledrip conspiracy theory being proven to not be true, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken part in the circulation of the false claim regarding Hillary Clinton. In 2018, she commented on a Facebook post that spoke of the dark web theory by saying:

“I post things sometimes to see who knows things. Most the people don’t… I’ve decided it’s time to start doing a lot more videos and engage further in the fight. Most people honestly don’t know so much. The msm disinformation warfarer has won for too long.”

Eric Hananoki @ehananoki On Facebook in 2018, now-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) endorsed a conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton participated in a satanic child murder and ordered a hit on a police officer to cover it up. mediamatters.org/facebook/marjo… On Facebook in 2018, now-Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) endorsed a conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton participated in a satanic child murder and ordered a hit on a police officer to cover it up. mediamatters.org/facebook/marjo… https://t.co/TXCwtcZ8My

Netizens continue to speak about the conspiracy theory and will likely continue to do so to tarnish the politician’s reputation.

