Who is Huma Abedin? Ethnicity explored amid latest Bradley Cooper link

American actor Bradley Cooper is off the market and allegedly dating political staffer Huma Abedin. Though the couple arrived at the Met Gala 2022 together, they walked the red carpet separately.

As per Page Six, multiple sources have confirmed to the outlet that the duo have been dating "for the past few months." The couple were initially introduced to each other by Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

The source said:

“Anna definitely played matchmaker. She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”

Another person said that Cooper and Abedin are "perfect for each other" as they're both into "power and politics and human affairs.”

All you need to know about Huma Abedin's ethnicity

Huma Abedin rose to prominence as Hillary Clinton's longtime aide and served as the vice chair of her 2016's presidential campaign.

Born on July 28, 1978, Huma Abedin is a native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, United States. She is the daughter of an Indian father and a Pakistani mother, who had both just moved to the U.S. before Huma's birth. However, her parents Syed Zaynul Abedin and Saleha shifted to Saudi Arabia soon after and stayed there for several years before returning to the U.S.

Huma is one of Syed Zanyul Abedin and Saleha's four children and is second in the order of her siblings, who are named Hassan, Mahmoud and Hiba.

Huma's father, Syed, was the founder of the Institute of Muslim Minority Affairs in London and Saudi Arabia. Born in New Delhi in 1928, he worked as the editor of the Institute's journal, which is now taken over by his wife Saleha.

Abedin began her political career working for Hillary Clinton in 1996. The now 45-year-old personality wanted to be a journalist while studying at George Washington University but was appointed as an intern in Clinton's office.

In 1999, Hillary, the wife of former president Bill Clinton, highlighted and praised Abedin's part in organizing the White House's Eid celebration during Ramadan.

She said:

"I must say that I have seen very personally the impact of Ramadan because of having Huma on my staff, and have had many occasions to talk with her about the particular meaning of Ramadan.”

Abedin has continued working with Clinton everywhere since then. Huma worked with the latter when she was a U.S. Senator between 2001 and 2009 and later in 2009 when Hillary was the U.S. Secretary of State.

Huma Abedin played a major role in Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and was completely involved in the campaign right from the beginning. Her role during the campaign was changed to that of an operations manager.

In 2015, it was reported:

"Abedin has been elevated to the most senior member of Clinton’s old guard, and the person filling a role Clinton has always valued: the strong, trusted, female adviser."

Additionally, Huma's official designation during the presidential campaign was that of vice chair.

As for her personal life, Huma Abedin is the ex-wife of disgraced politician and sex offender Anthony Weiner. The couple separated in 2017 after being married for seven years. Together, they have a 10-year-old son named Jordan Zain Weiner.

In her memoir, titled Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, Huma addressed Weiner's offenses. She also revealed that Hillary Clinton's campaign suffered due to its media coverage.

What about Bradley Cooper?

Abedin's alleged beau Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk split up in 2019 after being together for four years. The two share a five-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

The news of Huma Abedin dating Bradley Cooper comes after the latter broke up with Glee star Dianna Agron.

