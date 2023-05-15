"Giving me election night PTSD": New Succession episode gives internet flashbacks of 2016 US presidential election

We are slowly drawing towards the finale of Succession, but for some reason, it feels like the show is just getting started. Every episode so far has managed to deliver some amazing performances, while also propelling the story ahead at a steady pace. Earlier this season, Logan Roy, the patriarch of the Roy family, passed away, soon after which, his children declared war on each other.
The latest episode of Succession saw our cast involved in a stressful election campaign. This was a Presidential campaign that saw Connor Roy running for the President of the United States.
While fans on Twitter enjoyed this episode through and through, many of them said that it reminded them of the infamous 2016 US presidential election.
New Succession episode's setting gets compared to the 2016 US presidential election
The 2016 US presidential election was one of the most iconic presidential campaigns of recent years, irrespective of the country. The Republicans were represented by businessman Donald Trump. His home state was New York and his running mate was Mike Pence.
On the other hand, Democrats were represented by the popular political figure, Hillary Clinton. Her home state too was New York and her running mate was Tim Kaine. Donald Trump emerged victorious in this election, marking what is considered one of the biggest upsets in the history of American Politics.
On January 20, 2017, Trump took office as the 45th president of the USA, while Pence became the country's 48th vice president. This election process was extremely stressful for the common American and the latest episode of Succession managed to make its fans relive those uncanny times.
Some fans even thought that Connor Roy was a bit like former U.S. President, Donald Trump.
The internet collectively agreed that the election episode was very similar to what happened in 2016. Even though they enjoyed the episode, many said that it managed to trigger their PTSD.
Succession synopsis
According to Rotten Tomatoes, the synopsis of Succession reads,
"Although he has no plans to step aside as the head of Waystar Royco, the international media conglomerate controlled by his family, aging patriarch Logan Roy is contemplating what the future holds. He has lingered in the limelight longer than even he thought he would, and now family members want to run the company as they see fit."
It continues,
"Despite a best-laid succession plan, tempers flare over Logan's intentions. Kendall Roy, Logan's eldest son from his second marriage and a division president at the firm, is the heir apparent. As Kendall attempts to solidify his eventual takeover, he and the three other Roy children face a difficult choice as company control and family loyalties collide."
The show was created by Jesse Armstrong and it first aired on June 3, 2018, on HBO.