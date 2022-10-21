"No exceptions for r*pe, incest, life of the mother?" - Andy Roddick reacts to former vice president Mike Pence's pro-life comments

Tennis legend Andy Roddick has reacted to Mike Pence's pro-life comments.

Michael Richard Pence is an American politician, broadcaster, and attorney who served as President Donald Trump's 48th vice president from 2017 to 2021. He is a Republican and a pro-life candidate, meaning he opposes euthanasia and abortion.

The politician just informed the public on Twitter that he had some news for president Joe Biden. According to him, the House and Senate will have pro-life majorities by January 22, 2023.

"I’ve got news for President Biden. Come January 22nd, we will have Pro-Life majorities in the House and Senate and we’ll be taking the cause of the right to Life to every state house in America," Pence wrote.

Pence further stated that President Biden pledged to sign legislation codifying the pro-life decision into law on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade in January 2023, assuming Democrats were to maintain control of the House and Senate.

"Today, President Biden made a pledge that if Democrats were to hold on to the House and the Senate, then on the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade come this January, that he would sign a bill codifying that decision into law," he wrote.

Andy Roddick tweeted his thoughts in response to Pence's comments. The 2003 US Open champion challenged the politician to be more precise and questioned whether there were any exceptions for rape, incest, and the mother's life.

"No exceptions for rape, incest, life of the mother? Please be very very specific and direct," he tweeted.

Another tennis legend, the 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova, also weighed in on the topic.

"JFCOAR. SO INCEST IS OK with these MF’s," she wrote.

Martina Navratilova @Martina

Martina Navratilova

"JFCOAR. SO INCEST IS OK with these MF's," she wrote.

"I'm not jealous of Roger Federer's success, I'm jealous of the ease at which he's able to navigate being the GOAT" - Andy Roddick

Roger Federer and Andy Roddick

During his stint on the ATP tour, Andy Roddick locked horns with Roger Federer on 24 occasions. Roddick managed to win against the Swiss only thrice. The duo also faced off in four Grand Slam finals (Wimbledon in 2004, 2005, 2009, and the US Open in 2006), and in all four, Federer prevailed over the American.

In view of this, speaking with Mardy Fish in the 2021 documentary titled "UNTOLD: Breaking Point," Roddick said that he was not envious of the Swiss' success, but rather of the ease with which he handled the pressure of being the greatest of all time.

"He's the most-liked athlete universally, in the world. You speak 17 languages (hyperbole; Federer speaks eight languages) and your hair looks amazing, and it's fantastic and you don't sweat," Roddick said.

"I'm not jealous of his success. I'm jealous of the ease at which he's able to navigate being the greatest of all time," he added.

