"I'm not jealous of Roger Federer's success, I'm jealous of the ease at which he's able to navigate being the GOAT" - Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick lavished rich praise on Roger Federer during his appearance in Mardy Fish's latest documentary that has been released on Netflix. Roddick talked about Federer's playing style as well as his image, and admitted that he envies the Swiss' ability to carry the mantle of being the greatest of all time.

The documentary, titled "UNTOLD: Breaking Point", featured Andy Roddick speaking in tandem with his good friend Mardy Fish. The latter, on his part, pointed out how Roger Federer was the reason American men struggled to assert themselves on tour for a long time.

Roddick started the conversation by commenting on the 20-time Major champion's unique playing style. The American believes Federer's game is the perfect combination of offense and defense, which is nearly impossible for opponents to counter.

"Roger's the best defensive and best offensive player in the world at the same time. How do you attack that?" Roddick said.

The big-serving American further claimed that Roger Federer is the "most-liked athlete" in the world. Roddick pointed out some of Federer's defining non-tennis attributes and remarked that he was not envious of the Swiss' success but rather of how easily he handles his status in the sport.

"He's the most-liked athlete universally, in the world," Roddick went on. "You speak 17 languages (hyperbole; Federer speaks eight languages) and your hair looks amazing, and it's fantastic and you don't sweat. I'm not jealous of his success. I'm jealous of the ease at which he's able to navigate being the greatest of all time."

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal had become the Mount Rushmore of tennis: Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick lost 21 of his 24 matches against Roger Federer

Andy Roddick didn't enjoy much success against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during his career. However, he is one of the very few players who can boast of a positive head-to-head record against Novak Djokovic.

Roddick faced Federer 24 times on tour, losing on 21 occasions. On the other hand, the American owns a 3-7 win-loss record against Nadal and a 5-4 record against Djokovic.

During his conversation about Roger Federer on Mardy Fish's documentary, Andy Roddick highlighted the effort it took him back in the day to beat the Big 3. He further mentioned how he had to constantly fight through criticism during his period of rivalry with the trio.

"It became this gargantuan effort trying to beat the guys that had become the Mount Rushmore of the game," Roddick said. "And all the while taking criticisms. But my dad instilled that army mentality where if you take it on the chin, you get up and you do it again. I had to get up a lot."

