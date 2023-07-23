Why were Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson together? Details explored after SKIMS co-founder spotted with sister’s ex

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were recently spotted leaving the same restaurant in Maimi, Florida after having dinner. The two were seen getting out of the luxurious Japanese restaurant Gekko, on Friday evening, July 21. Kim Kardashian had reportedly gone to the restaurant after watching Lionel Messi play his debut game as an Inter Miami FC member.

Tristan Thompson has had multiple cheating scandals in the past while he was in a relationship with Kim's sister, Khloe Kardashian. Interestingly, it seems Tristan is back in the Kardashian's good books as they walked out smiling towards the parade of papparazzi waiting for them. Both were seen wearing black outfits from head to toe.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Khloe and Thompson is still rocky, although the youngest of the three Kardashian sisters said she'll act civil with him for the sake of their two children.

Kim Kardashian seen with sister's ex Tristan Thompson after Messi's debut game

Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spotted together in Miama, Florida. (Images via Mega/Getty Images)

On July 21, Kim Kardashian was pictured in a taut black top while getting out of a high-end Japanese restaurant in Miama, Florida. However, fans were left shocked when the papparazzi pictures showed Tristan Thompson behind Kim, walking out of the same restaurant, Gekko, wearing a sheer black shirt.

It is not yet confirmed if they were seated together at the restaurant, though they seemed friendly walking out of the place at the same time. According to TMZ, they went to the LIV nightclub after dinner for some drinks and met with DJ Khaled in his DJ booth. Kim Kardashian and Tristan reportedly had a few shots of Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila and were partying until late at night.

Kim Kardashian and son Saint, watch the Inter Miami FC match along with other famous celebrities. (Images via Getty Images)

Kim was with her son, Saint, watching Lionel Messi at his debut match with inter Miami FC before leaving for dinner at Gekko.

Messi scored the winning goal in 2-1 match, securing his first win for Miami. There was a bevy of other celebrities also present at the game. Serena Williams, Leron James, David and Victoria Bekham, along with Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were all there to see the legendary footballer play.

Tristan Thompson's rocky relationship with Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian made their relationship public in August 2016, when they were seen leaving the Bootsy Bellows night club together in LA. Tristan's first dating scandal emerged on April 10, 2018, just before the day Khloe gave birth to their first child, daughter True. According to Page Six, Khloe was "devasted" and "ballistic" when she found out.

Though she was understandably heartbroken over the news, the third Kardashian sister did not let their breakup affect True's relationship with her father. Kim Kardashian went on Ellen weeks later and talked about the situation, calling her sister "Poor Khloé."

"I don't even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f**ked up. We really were rooting for Khloé, and we still are. She's so strong, she's doing the best that she can, it's a really sad situation all over."

Khloé @khloekardashian Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can #KUWTK

Things were looking great the next few years, with Khloe and Tristan co-parenting in harmony, and they decided to get a surrogate for their second child in 2021. Tristan, however, allegedly cheated again, and the woman he was having an affair with, Maralee Nichols, reportedly also got pregnant. However, Khloe and Tristan still welcomed their son Tatum in August 2022.

After everything died down, Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson came together the same year, in November, 2022, for a good cause. They went to celebrate a Friendsgiving and met the people incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick, an institution that helps prisoners with good behavior receive proper education and other means for the betterment of their future.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian has not yet commented about the Kim and Tristan Miami meet-up.