What law school is Kim Kardashian attending? Reality star aces midterm exam with 100 percent

American businesswoman Kim Kardashian had a perfect score on her latest law school midterm exams. While speaking with Today about the launch of her shapewear pop-up store brand, SKIMS, the 42-year-old gave an update on her law school journey.

Speaking at the Rockefeller Center, New York, Kardashian told Savannah Guthrie:

"I'm still studying. I'm actually in constitutional law 1 and 2 right now. It's my toughest; not the biggest fan of it, I've been sharing my struggle."

She further revealed the result of her exams and said:

"But with that said, I took a midterm yesterday. I got 100 percent and then I got a 95 percent on my other midterm. So I feel — that gives me that boost of confidence again just to push through. Hopefully in the next year or so, I can take the official bar and be done."

Kim Kardashian, whose late father Robert Kardashian was also a lawyer and represented O.J. Simpson during his infamous 1995 murder, first revealed her plans of becoming a lawyer in 2019.

Kim Kardashian has not enrolled in any law school

As per the legal marketing solutions website Martindale-Avvo, Kim Kardashian did not attend a state-accredited law school, but she asserted that she was "reading the law," which entails interning with attorneys in the field and passing the First-Year Law Students' Examination, popularly known as the baby bar exam.

In the state of California, enrolling in a university to become a lawyer is not a prerequisite.

Kim Kardashian first revealed her plans for becoming a lawyer in May 2019 while speaking to Vogue Magazine for its cover shoot. She revealed that she came upon the decision to pursue a law career after becoming involved in prison reform.

She said:

“I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

Kardashian further said that each week she took out 18 hours of supervised law study along with lawyers Erin Haney and Jessica Jackson.

“First year of law school you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts. To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

Although Kim father's was also an attorney, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star credits her interest in the field to advocate Van Jones for his work with criminal justice reform and his efforts to decrease the incarcerated population.

In December 2021, Kardashian announced that she had passed the First-Year Law Students’ Examination, which is also known as the baby bar exam, and is continuing her education.

In April 2023, Kim Kardashian spoke during the TIME100 Summit and revealed that she would be willing to become a full-time lawyer and give up her reality series career.

"I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time. The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her."

Kardashian's first legal victory occurred when she successfully fought for the release of grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, who had been condemned to life imprisonment for a minor offense.

