What happened to Grandma Holla? TikTok grandma death rumors explained 

Rumors of TikTok sensation Grandma Holla passing away have taken over social media. Followers have flooded the internet with tributes to the entertaining senior. However, speculations about her death are false and the same was confirmed by her daughter.

Grandma became a well-known figure on the video-sharing platform last year as netizens adored the elderly lady and her advice videos, which are often hilarious, blunt, and filled with expletives.

The social media sensation gained more traction than usual in recent days after misinformation surrounding her death spread like wildfire. Although no credible information about the same was uploaded online, many believed that she died in reality. However, the entertainer’s daughter took to social media to announce that she is alive and well. In a social media post, Janice Williams wrote:

“Hey holla is fine. She home eating cereal right now.”

Daughter confirms TikToker is alive and well (Image via FaceBook)

Why did netizens assume that Grandma Holla passed away?

Netizens confused Grandma Holla with another content creator online called Ms. Holla. The latter has been candid about her struggle with cancer and has often shared treatment updates with her followers. Ms. Holla’s granddaughter Meika took to her TikTok account recently to announce that she tragically passed away.

In a video posted on TikTok, Ms. Holla’s family was seen assembling by a pond to scatter their grandmother’s ashes. Meika shared that the specific burial spot for her grandma was chosen because her grandma visited the place often and cherished it. Meika revealed in the video:

“This is where my granny has always desired to be. When we did, she told us she loved us.”

Meika uploaded the video under her @meikab98 TikTok account. The video received over 5.9 million views. Over seven million people liked the video as well.

The exact age of Ms. Holla remains unknown. However, it appeared as though she was in her 80s. The family has not released a statement publicly regarding specific details of her passing.

How did Grandma Holla amass a following?

Grandma Holla had already acquired an impressive social media following before she went viral. Earlier this year, her popularity was boosted online after R&B singer shared a video of the internet sensation on her social media page. This resulted in Grandma acquiring over a million new fans.

THE G.O.A.T ™ @iamdestinymoore Grandma Holla is a hot mess Grandma Holla is a hot mess 😩 https://t.co/inwoAQRkki

As her popularity continues to soar online, it seems like Grandma is facing health issues behind the cameras. Sources claim that she was admitted to the hospital after having an unknown illness. However, she continues to make her fans laugh as she lies in a hospital bed.

Elderly woman Lillian Droniak goes viral on TikTok

Grandma Holla and Ms. Holla are not the only members of the senior citizens club to take over TikTok. Recently, 92-year-old Lillian Droniak went viral for sharing details of what her funeral should look like. The Connecticut native has amassed over four million followers on the platform.

One of her most popular videos includes herself stating the rules for her funeral, which include “cry but not too much,” “bertha isn’t invited”, and “get drunk afterward.”

The video has amassed over 31 million views on TikTok.

