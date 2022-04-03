Who is Grandma Droniak? TikToker goes viral for laying down rules for her funeral

TikTok's sassiest Grandma has laid down some ground rules for the attendees of her funeral, and the video is going viral. Grandma Droniak (@grandma_droniak) is a content creator on TikTok with over 3.9 million followers. Her content revolves around funny videos, advice for her followers, and other daily vlogs.

While Droniak receives a decent amount of views on all her TikTok videos, the video about her funeral rules went massively viral and currently sits with over 18 million views. It also received over 3.4 million likes and 29k comments.

Viewers loved her laid-back approach to a rather uncomfortable topic and questioned her about Bertha, a woman who isn't allowed to attend the ceremony.

Grandma Droniak's real name is Lillian Droniak

Droniak is a 92-year-old social media star who was born on March 18, 1930, in the United States. Her real name is Lillian Droniak, and she is the grandmother of another very popular content creator, Kevin Droniak. Lillian was first featured in his 2012 YouTube video, Car Ride With My Crazy Grandma.

Kevin's viewers loved Lillian and her attitude, resulting in her becoming a regular guest in his videos. The YouTuber made videos like Telling My Grandma I Got A Girl Pregnant and What My Grandma Looks For in a Man featuring her.

The videos set up a loyal fanbase for Lillian as she eventually walked down the path of creating content herself. Her daughter-in-law is named Jane.

Lillian currently has a YouTube channel in partnership with Kevin called "Kevin and Lill." The channel has over 527k subscribers. Her Instagram account (@grandma_droniak) has over 370k followers. She also sells merch on bonfire.com.

Not much is known about her past relationships, but she is currently reported to be single.

According to Famous Birthdays, Grandma Droniak has a net worth of $1.5 million.

Here are Grandma Droniak's funeral rules

In the TikTok video with the title, "it won't be any time soon but don't forget it," she set 3 ground rules for her funeral. The rules were:

"You could cry but don’t cry too much. Don’t make a fool of yourself."

"Bertha is not invited! Don’t let her in."

"And you better get drunk afterwards, take a shot for me!"

In one of her comments on the video, Grandma Droniak added that people could drink during the funeral as well.

The video received major love from her followers, but the majority were curious as to why "Bertha" was not invited.

Viewers asking about Bertha in the comments section on Grandma Droniak's video (Image via @flighthouse/Instagram)

Some referenced the song We Don't Talk About Bruno!, from the Disney movie Encanto and said a similar song needs to be made for Bertha. User SchubyDoobert sided with the content creator and commented, "If Bertha turns up, there will be two funerals.”

However, many have requested Lillian to make a storytime video explaining her beef with Bertha. We are sure it will be an interesting story to hear.

