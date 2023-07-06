“Feel bad about it”: Khloe Kardashian opens up about previous relationships in The Kardashians season 3 episode 7

The Kardashians season 3 episode 7 saw a lot of dramatic moments, feuds, controversy, and even a few emotional ones. The recent episode showed Kim addressing her ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West's recent actions and anti-Semitic statements and how much she misses the days when things were good.

Also, Kim explained that she is not okay with the circumstances in which she is currently living. Khloe consoles Kim after the latter shares things with her sister, by telling her about experiences she's had with her ex-husband Lamar Odom and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Kardashians star Khloe shared the following regarding this:

"He had so many opportunities to retract what he said and he would double down all the time. What you did has nothing to do with what's happening right now. Every single day, I feel bad about Lamar. Every single day, I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now.”

Khloe added:

"Lamar is forever gonna be remembered as a drug user, but these are his — these are Kanye's things — but it doesn’t mean we don’t feel bad about it. I'm not on your level and I'm not going through what you're going through right now, but I can relate. It's OK that you're crying, it's OK that you have feelings."

Additionally, Khloe mentioned how good Kim is for still caring about Kanye. Then she explained how Kanye's action had nothing to do with Kim.

The Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian's relationship with Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom

A month after Khloe and Lamar started dating in 2009, they decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting married. After a few years of marriage, the couple decided to separate in 2013. However, due to Lamar's health issues, Khloe did not file for divorce at that time, but she did back in 2015, and the divorce was finalized in 2016.

There were rumors that the relationship between both stars ended because of "infidelity" during that time. In an interview with People in 2019, Lamar said the following:

"I wish I could have been more of a man. It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with."

As a result, in his book Darkness to Light: A Memoir, he also elaborates on their situation and mentions:

"For a while, being with her was bliss and I was the happiest I've ever been. We were one of the most famous couples in Hollywood and we made more money together than we had individually."

Khloe Kardashian began dating Tristan Thompson in 2016, but their relationship struggled quite a bit during that time, especially with many cheating scandals.

As recently revealed, when Tristan was planning a baby with Khloe through surrogacy and they were halfway there, Maralee Nichols accused Tristan of being her child's father.

Tristen and Khloe share two children, Tatum and True. Khloe shared her thoughts on her relationship with Tristan on an earlier episode of The Kardashians, saying:

"Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side. I don’t need to 'punish' him because I'm not getting back with him."

Fans can watch the latest episode of The Kardashians season 3 on Hulu on July 13, 2023.

