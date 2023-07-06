“Never felt unseen”: Malika Haqq opens up about friendship with Khloe Kardashian

Actress Malika Haqq recently appeared on Kingdom Reign Entertainment's CEO Carlos King's podcast to discuss a number of things about her life. She also spoke about her experience as a new mother as she gave birth to her son Ace in 2020. Malika Haqq had her son with O.T. Genasis

Malika, who is friends with Khloe Kardashian was asked by Carlos if she ever felt like she was in Khloe's shadow and she said that she didn't. Noting that shadows are "very interesting because they come and they go," she added that one has to be in a specific area to see a shadow.

“I've never felt unseen. it depends on what you're looking for," Mallika said.

She added that she has always been met where she needed something in whatever way or capacity that she was in a person's life. Malika Haqq also said that she was always met with a lot of love and respect and everything you need to sustain and keep a relationship.

“It's not meant for everybody to know the ins and outs of you know your relationship I think it's just easy for people to say well why don't you go get your own show or Why don't you go get blah blah blah. well, that's not the desire of my heart,” Haqq added.

She further stated that it is all about one's perspective since she is not in Kloe Kardashian's shadow.

The friendship between Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq

The 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and three seasons of The Kardashian have showcased Malika and Khloe's friendship and fans love the connection. Their friendship seems to have gained a following of its own over the years. They have stood by each other through thick and thin and no matter what high or low the other person was going through.

Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq met as teenagers and have been friends for more than 20 years with their friendship only growing strong. Khloe described their first meeting on her blog and said that they met when Malika was dating one of Khloe's male best friends. She added that the friend would keep her and Malika apart because she believes that he knew they "would just hit it off."

"One day we met and we did. Malika and Khadijah (Malika's twin sister) have been my best friends ever since," she wrote.

Her relationship with Khloe grew stronger after this, and Malika Haqq even worked as a personal assistant for Khloe before quitting in 2012 to pursue a career in acting. Malika Haqq can be seen in projects such as Sky High, ATL, and 20 Years After.

In all these years, whether it was Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal or both of the stars bringing new life into this world, they remained best friends. They have also collaborated on a makeup line called Becca BFFs. Khloe shared her experience with this makeup collection during an interview with Bustle in 2018.

She said that the two of them don't come from a "place of ego," and are aware of each other's strengths and weaknesses. Khloe said that they know which one of them is stronger at what aspect and that has been a "blessing of real friendship."

"And I think having so many years under our belt, it was so seamless because we're just not competitive," Kardashian noted.

Over the past 20 years, both stars have supported one another through challenging times as well as enjoyed good times together.

Hulu will be streaming the latest episode of The Kardashians season 3 on July 6, 2023.

