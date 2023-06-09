"Get it together": Khloe still being unable to bond with Tatum in The Kardashians leaves Twitter divided

The Kardashians season 3 aired another episode this week on Thursday, June 8, 2023, which saw Khloe Kardashian spending time with her new baby, Tatum. The celebrity previously admitted that she didn't bond as well with him as she did with True Thompson, whom she welcomed in April 2018.

In this week's episode, she further elaborated on the same and claimed that while she spends a lot of time with Tatum, she has yet to bond with him in the truest manner. While fans previously praised her for opening up and being vulnerable about her struggles, her continuous comments about the situation have left them divided.

Fans took to social media after the airing of episode 3 and asked her to get it together. They stated that she brought this child into the world and that he’s hers regardless of whether she carried him or not, and they asked her to "fix up."

The Kardashians fans react to Khloe Kardashian opening up about being unable to bond with Tatum

In June 8th’s episode of The Kardashians season 3, Khloe Kardashian further opened up about not feeling the same bond with Tatum as she does with True. Kris came to see Khloe during the episode when Khloe was feeding the baby, and the two spoke about Khloe possibly taking a break.

Kris told The Kardashians cast member that she thinks Khloe has been going through a lot and that her emotions are spent trying to deal with trauma and all the stuff that she has been through. She further encouraged her daughter to remember that and give herself a break and a "little bit of credit."

Khloe stated that while she does give herself credit, she feels bad and guilty sometimes and often wonders why it isn’t the same. She added that she does believe that eventually, it will be.

She added:

"I know I don’t treat him differently, I just question myself sometimes."

Kris went on to list how she is "mother of the year," and Khloe stated in a confessional that she wished she wasn’t so critical of herself, especially since she is "very kind to everyone else."

Fans took to social media to react to Khloe’s comments in The Kardashians’ episode and stated that while they understand that the reality star is being real and honest, they wonder how her son will feel once he grows up and sees it.

Fans who didn't see eye-to-eye with the Kardashian sister stated that they don't understand how she doesn't want to badmouth Tristan Thompson to protect her children from coming across things on the internet in the future. They further added that Khloe seemed perfectly fine with her son potentially coming across clips of her stating that she didn't have a relationship with him as a baby.

Neverland @N3V3RLND



Its happening because you had a baby you didn't want,to try to hang on to a man who kept cheating on you.



Therapy works.



#TheKardashians



“The connection took days with True. With him, it’s taking months and we still don’t have a complete bond.”



: people.com/khloe-kardashi… Khloé Kardashian admits connection to son Tatum is taking “months” since welcoming him via surrogate:“The connection took days with True. With him, it’s taking months and we still don’t have a complete bond.” Khloé Kardashian admits connection to son Tatum is taking “months” since welcoming him via surrogate:“The connection took days with True. With him, it’s taking months and we still don’t have a complete bond.”🔗: people.com/khloe-kardashi… https://t.co/sEq4fovhHO Khloe...its abnormal to feel a disconnect to YOUR own child for MONTHS! Especially when you aren't going through postpartum.Its happening because you had a baby you didn’t want,to try to hang on to a man who kept cheating on you.Therapy works. Khloe...its abnormal to feel a disconnect to YOUR own child for MONTHS! Especially when you aren't going through postpartum.Its happening because you had a baby you didn’t want,to try to hang on to a man who kept cheating on you. Therapy works.❤#TheKardashians twitter.com/PopCrave/statu…

Myleeza @MyleezaKardash I wonder how Tatum will feel if he grows up and sees Khloe saying how she wasn’t connected to him in the first months. I appreciate her openness to share though #TheKardashians I wonder how Tatum will feel if he grows up and sees Khloe saying how she wasn’t connected to him in the first months. I appreciate her openness to share though #TheKardashians

@TheSheShed2 @TheSheShed3 #HULU #TheKardashians I'm disappointed how Khloe keeps referring to this baby. I tried to give her the benefit, but literally everything she is saying about this baby is negative. And ION like it. #KUWTK I'm disappointed how Khloe keeps referring to this baby. I tried to give her the benefit, but literally everything she is saying about this baby is negative. And ION like it. #KUWTK #HULU #TheKardashians

Others supported the reality star, stating that she is their favorite Kardashian, referring to her as the best mother, and wishing her happiness. They blamed Tristan for her sadness and stated that he had messed up the family. They added that their hearts go out to The Kardashians cast member and that they’re so proud of her.

Jess @dazzle715 Khloe of course loves her son, but you can clearly see she’s seriously struggling with bonding with him. It’s written all over her face. Yet again her vulnerability is carrying the show. #TheKardashians Khloe of course loves her son, but you can clearly see she’s seriously struggling with bonding with him. It’s written all over her face. Yet again her vulnerability is carrying the show. #TheKardashians https://t.co/ikIgCDjf1w

Sweet MF Red 💛 @LaLa_Bonita26 This whole surrogacy process makes me sad for Khloe. I blame Tristan because he messed up the family aspect they were supposed to have during the journey. She looked so sad with the baby when Kris came to visit. #TheKardashians This whole surrogacy process makes me sad for Khloe. I blame Tristan because he messed up the family aspect they were supposed to have during the journey. She looked so sad with the baby when Kris came to visit. #TheKardashians

MustangMomma @MustangMommie @kardashianshulu Khloe is my favorite. Not only is she gorgeous inside & out, but she is very level headed, speaks the truth, & is very considerate of all those around her. And she is the greatest Mom to her babies ! I so want happiness for her. @kardashianshulu Khloe is my favorite. Not only is she gorgeous inside & out, but she is very level headed, speaks the truth, & is very considerate of all those around her. And she is the greatest Mom to her babies ! I so want happiness for her.

The Kardashians season 3 will return with a brand new episode next week on Thursday, June 15, 2023, on Hulu.

