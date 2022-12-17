Netizens blast Tristan Thompson after court orders to pay $9.5k per month in child support to Maralee Nichols

NBA player Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols have reportedly reached a settlement deal for their long-going paternity lawsuit on December 16.

Although the details of the case are sealed, Entertainment Tonight reported that Tristan will pay $9,500 each month in child support for the duo's son, Theo, who was born on December 1, 2021.

Furthermore, Maralee will have full custody of the child and the 31-year-old NBA player will cover a portion of her lawyer's fees. The visitation rights are scheduled to be determined at a later date.

The paternity lawsuit was filed by the fitness model in June 2021, claiming that the NBA player was the father of her then-expected child. Tristan, however, fiercely denied any involvement.

Legal documents obtained by Page Six disclosed that the basketball player appeared to have "threatened" Nichols over child support, encouraging her to get an abortion. Tristan Thompson even allegedly offered her $75,000 to "keep quiet about the baby."

"This will teach him the consequences of his actions": Netizens harshly criticize Tristan Thompson for his past actions

Internet users slammed 31-year-old Tristan Thompson after news of the $9,500 per month settlement hit social media platforms. They called the NBA player out on his past actions, including "cheating" and allegedly threatening Nichols.

Some spoke of accountability, pointing out that it was the "least he can do" after refusing to "take care of his child."

Here are a few comments seen on Instagram:

Thompson took "full responsibility" for his actions in his public apology

Despite his best efforts to keep the scandal under wraps, a paternity test in January 2022 revealed Tristan Thompson to be Theo's father.

He soon issued a public apology through an Instagram story, from his account @realtristan13, writing:

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

He further expressed that he would take full "responsibility for his actions" and looks forward to "amicably raising their son."

His story extended an apology to his ex Khloe Kardashian, with whom he was expecting a son via surrogacy at the time. The NBA player conveyed his regrets over the "heartache and humiliation" he caused her, adding:

"My actions have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think."

Tristan Thompson is listed as Theo's father on his birth certificate. In addition to Theo, the 31-year-old NBA player is the father to 6-year-old Prince with his ex Jordan Craig. He also shares 4-year-old True and another baby boy with reality star and entrepreneur Khloe Kardashian.

