The Kardashians season 3 finale release date, air time, and plot

The Kardashians season 3 is set to return with a brand new episode this week. In the upcoming segment, which is the final installment of the season, the Kardashian-Jenner clan will be seen coming together one last time on screens to wrap things up.

The upcoming segment will feature a heartbreaking loss as the family learns of Tristan Thompson’s mother’s passing, and Kris, Kim, and Khloe head to Toronto to attend the funeral. Kylie opens up about changing her son’s name legally, while Kourtney talks about the backlash she has faced for her Boohoo collaboration.

Tune in on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 12 am ET to watch The Kardashians season 3 episode 10 on Hulu.

What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Kardashians season 3?

In the upcoming episode of The Kardashians season 3 (episode 10) the family gets the devastating news of Tristan's mother, Andrea Thompson’s sudden passing after experiencing a heart attack. Calling it a rough week, Kim explains that it is a “really, really shocking way to start the new year.”

The Kardashians’ Kris Jenner is further seen sobbing as she imagines how Khloe’s baby daddy must be feeling.

“All of a sudden, you’re stripped of the caretaker that you had your whole life.”

In the clip, Khloe Kardashian tells the camera that Tristan was screaming on the phone while trying to tell her that she was gone.

A month after she passed, Tristan took to social media to pay tribute to his mother, who passed away on January 5, 2023. In the heartfelt post on Instagram, he said that he was in disbelief, and “in the deepest part of sorrow and grief.”

"My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone. I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of God's warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way."

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian opens up about the backlash she was facing about her collaboration with Boohoo. She notes that the brand approached her about being their sustainability ambassador and claims in a meeting that it’s not “one person’s problem.” Several fans took to social media at the time to accuse the brand and The Kardashians season 3 cast member of greenwashing.

Kylie tells a friend that she’s officially in the process of changing her son’s name. She welcomed Wolf Jacques with Travis Scott in February 2022, and in June 2023, legally changed his name to Aire Webster. In a confessional, she stated:

"I never called him wolf ever, it wasn’t even on the list."

Last year on the show, Kylie opened up about why she named her son Wolf to begin with. At the time, she said that she didn’t have a name, and she just thought that it was going to come to her when she saw him but it didn’t.

She noted that she and Travis had to sign the birth certificate or register him without a name or social security number, and she felt “the pressure to choose a name.”

"We put Wolf Webster in that moment, and right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, What did I just do?"

