"It's a struggle": Kris Jenner opens up about difficulties surrounding the family's fame on The Kardashians season 3

Popular reality series The Kardashians season 3 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu. It documented the Kardashian family navigating their personal lives and professional lives, while also trying to resolve impending issues among them. Viewers witnessed the cast members navigate a variety of dynamics throughout the episode, creating drama.

On this week's episode of The Kardashians, matriarch Kris Jenner opened up about the family dealing with fame and popularity over the years where they have shared their lives with loyal fans and followers. In a conversation with daughter Kim Kardashian, the momager dished on the difficulties they felt while dealing with the success of the family. She said:

"We’ve built this amazing life for ourselves and sometimes I feel like it can be a curse. Sometimes I feel like I've helped build something that can also be a burden. The haters, they’re so brutal sometimes. And I feel bad that I brought this element to our lives. It's hard, it’s a struggle.”

Kris Jenner opens up about the family's popularity on The Kardashians

The Kardashian family has shared the most intimate moments of their lives with their fans over the past two decades since their E! flagship show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While it has provided Kris and her daughters with a wealthy life, a lot of opportunities, and much exposure, they also face the harshest criticisms, indicating a darker side to the fame they've achieved.

Tonight's episode saw Kris Jenner reflect on the hate the family has received in return for being famous. She admitted feeling guilty for putting her daughters to this success that they've had to ensure so much hate as well. While her daughter Kim Kardashian asked her not to feel that way, the momager said:

"It weighs heavy on my heart a lot...Now sometimes I just feel guilty about the other side of the coin, that we’ve created this life, not only a big responsibility, but it also can be very negative."

Kris substantiated her statement with a few examples of incidents that have rocked the family's life over the years. The Kardashians star referenced the most recent incident about how her daughter Khloe Kardashian was blamed for her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheating or even "if he lost a basketball game."

In a confessional, Kim expressed that while she understood where her mother came from, she believed it was all part of their journey and that situations happened for them to learn from them. Kris, for her part, got emotional while recalling the 2016 robbery where her daughter was held at gunpoint in Paris.

Kim, who bore a lot of trauma after the incident said to her mother that she was grateful it happened to her and not her other sisters as they wouldn't have been able to handle it at all. In a confessional on The Kardashians, Kris said:

"When my kids are in pain, I’m in pain. When my kids hurt, I hurt. And I never know what I'm gonna wake up to. It could be the greatest day in the world and just feeling so blessed to be alive or it could be a little dark and there could be things going on that we can’t control."

The SKIMS founder, however, didn't want Kris to blame herself for the latter only helping her children realize their potential. Kim further expressed that it was their journeys that they wanted to embark upon and their mother just guided them.

Season 3 of The Kardashians is only getting more intense with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the Kardashian family will have to navigate complications and issues. Viewers will have to wait and see how they resolve it all.

Don't forget to tune in to next week's episode on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 12.01 am ET on Hulu.

