"I wasn’t prepared for the fear" - Kourtney Kardashian opens up about "urgent fetal surgery" 

Kourtney Kardashian, who is currently pregnant with her fourth baby and her first one with husband Travis Barker, was recently rushed to the hospital. Earlier this week, Travis returned home from his UK and Ireland tour due to a family emergency. Although the cause wasn't revealed at the time, Travis and Kourtney took to social media to update their fans about what went down.

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram to share an update and told fans about being rushed to the hospital due to urgent fetal surgery.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."

Kourtney Kardashian and her baby boy are safe post-fetal surgery

Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker recently went through a nightmare that no parent should have to go through: the thought of losing their child. Last week, Travis Barker abruptly left his UK and Ireland tour as he was informed about an urgent family matter.

While the specifics of the same were not disclosed at the time, Travis' ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, told the paparazzi that she didn't know what it was about. She added that the cancellations were a big deal for the band and that she was praying that "his immediate family, the baby, Kourtney, and everyone else are safe and OK."

Kourtney Kardashian recently took to Instagram to address the speculations and noted that she needed urgent fetal surgery. During the Instagram post, the reality star thanked the doctors who took care of her, Travis, and her mother. She added that she has a new "understanding and respect" for mothers who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

The Kardashians star, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, further thanked God. She wrote that walking out of the hospital with her baby boy in her "tummy" was the "truest blessing."

Travis also took to social media to address the situation and inform fans about when the tour would be resumed. He wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) that "God is Great." He added that he flew home for a "life-threatening" emergency surgery.

He added that the surgery went well and thanked fans for their love and support. He further noted that Blink-182's tour will resume on Friday, September 8, 2023, in Antwerp.