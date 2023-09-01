Why is Travis Barker postponing Blink-182 Europe tour dates? Reschedules & all we know as rapper issues statement amid Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy

In a sudden turn of events, Blink-182 has announced the cancellation of their upcoming shows on the Europe tour for Travis Barker due to an urgent family matter. Originally set to begin on September 1 with a performance at Glasgow's OVO Hydro, the UK and Ireland tour dates have been postponed.

The decision comes as Travis Barker, the band's drummer, had to urgently return to the United States due to a family matter amid Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy. They got married in 2022 and are now expecting their first child. As a result, there have been speculations about the tour's cancellation due to Kourtney's pregnancy.

While fans eagerly await news of rescheduled tour dates, it's essential to note that the band has not yet provided details regarding ticket refunds. However, it is expected that details regarding ticket refunds will be shared soon.

“Due to an urgent family matter" - Band issued a statement on Twitter regarding the show's postponement

The rock band Blink-182 took to Twitter to announce the cancellation of the tour due to an urgent family matter for Travis Barker. The statement was shared through the band's official social media channels, addressing the unfortunate situation and expressing regret for the tour's postponement.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States, The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

The pop-punk trio still has remaining October dates set for London, Birmingham, and Manchester.

Here are their remaining UK tour dates as follows:

October 11, 2023 - London, The O2

October 12, 2023 - London, The O2

October 14, 2023 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

October 15, 2023 - Manchester, AO Arena

October 16, 2023 - Manchester, AO Arena

The affected concerts' rescheduled tour dates are not yet known, though it is expected that they will be announced shortly. The band has not yet announced any information regarding the rescheduling of tour dates.

Travis Barker is an American musician and drummer with a Grammy nomination to his name

Travis Barker is best known as the drummer of the popular pop-punk band Blink-182. Born in Fontana, California, in 1975, his musical journey began at age four when his mother gifted him his first drum set. Despite trying other instruments and activities like skateboarding, he always returned to the drums.

Travis Barker's career took off when he joined the Aquabats, a ska-punk band. During their tours, he crossed paths with Blink-182, and his life changed forever. In 1998, he became Blink-182's drummer, contributing to the band's huge success.

However, in 2008, a life-altering plane crash left Barker and his friend DJ AM as the sole survivors. After a long recovery, Barker returned to music with a newfound determination. He released his debut solo album, Give the Drummer Some, featuring an impressive lineup of artists.

Throughout the years, Barker's drumming skills transcended genres, leading to collaborations with artists like Lil Wayne, Pharrell Williams, Snoop Dogg, and many more.

Travis Barker's journey includes Blink-182's resurgence with albums like California and his prolific collaborations with artists across the music spectrum. His influence on the music industry remains significant, making him a respected and admired figure in the world of music.