Sitting in Bars with Cake on Amazon Prime Video: Release date, plot, and more 

Sitting in Bars with Cake is an Amazon Prime exclusive film set to premiere on the streaming service at the beginning of September. The movie has been adapted from a novel of the same name by author Audrey Shulman. It is directed by Trish Sie, who is known for her work in popular films like Pitch Perfect 3 and Step Up All In. The romantic comedy is centered around the theme of female friendship.

Black-ish actor Yara Shahidi and Odessa A’zion of Hellraiser and Grand Army fame are the focal stars of Sitting in Bars with Cake. The film also features Bette Midler, Ron Livingston, and Martha Kelly, among others.

Sitting in Bars with Cake - Release date

A still from the upcoming film (Image via IMDb)

Sitting in Bars with Cake will be released in more than 240 countries on September 8, 2023. It will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. To watch the film, viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service.

There is no official announcement about the movie's time of release. However, the tentative timings can be speculated.

Viewers from around the world can expect the film to arrive at the following times:

USA: 8 pm ET

United Kingdom: 12 am GMT

Canada: 9:30 pm NT

Australia: 10 am AEST

India: 5:30 am IST

Korea: 9 am KST

Japan: 9 am JST

Phillippines: 8 am PHT

Sitting in Bars with Cake is reportedly based on a true story - Exploring the plotline

Sitting in Bars with Cake is based on a novel of the same name by Audrey Shulman. The events of the novel are reportedly based on real-life experiences.

The narrative centers around best friends Jane (Yara Shahidi) and Corinne (Odessa A'zion), who are navigating their twenties in Los Angeles. The concept of "cake barring," where Corinne persuades her reclusive baker friend Jane to bake cakes and bring them to bars in an effort to meet new people and gain confidence, is used to carry the plot.

The film is apparently not a typical "girl meets boy" romance. Jane soon receives a life-altering medical diagnosis that causes her plans to fall apart. The plot then abruptly pivots into an examination and celebration of womanhood and friendship.

Here is what director Trish Sie had to say about it in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

"When I first read the script, I thought I was reading one movie, and then about 20 pages in, I realized it's so much more than that."

She added:

"I really liked that rug being pulled out from under me. It's a risky move to lure people into what looks like a really frothy comedy about young people getting laid, essentially, and turn it into something pretty heavy, and then try to turn it back around and give people a sense of joy and optimism at the end, as well. I realize that we have bitten off a giant mouthful."

Stay tuned for the release of Sitting in Bars with Cake, set to release on Amazon Prime on September 8, 2023.