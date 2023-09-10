How to watch Disney's Destination D23? Live streaming details, panels, and more

Destination D23, a much larger bi-annual Gold Member exclusive event alternating the D23 Expo, began on Saturday, September 9, 2023. The event is taking place at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, in Florida, in Walt Disney World Resort. Presented by Lug, this year, the event is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Walt Disney, and the highly anticipated event journeys through every single era of Disney.

Earlier, Disney declared that the entire event, including all the magical announcements taking place on Saturday, will be livestreamed. Thus, fans who were unfortunately unable to witness Destination D23 live will be able to watch it through the live stream. To catch the live stream, viewers need to go to D23's Facebook or YouTube pages.

Panels and presentations of Destination D23 on September 9 and 10, 2023, explored

Streaming details for the events

Fans can watch the live stream of all the panels and presentations through the official YouTube Channel of Disney's D23 (@DisneyD23).

They can also go to the official website of Destination D23 in order to catch the live streaming of the Gold Member exclusive event.

List of panels and presentations on Saturday, September 9, 2023

9 am to 9:15 am - Destination D23 Welcome

9:15 am to 10:30 am - A Celebration of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products

10:45 am to 10:55 am - D23 Updates with Michael Vargo

D23 Updates with Michael Vargo 10:55 am to 11:15 am - The Early ’Ears – Ub, Oswald, and Mickey

11:15 am to 12 pm - 100 Years of Classic Characters: Unforgettable Stories

2 pm to 2:35 pm - National Geographic Live: Secrets of the Whales

2:35 pm to 3:15 pm - Disney Cruise Line: 25 Years of Innovative Design at Sea

3:30 pm to 3:55 pm - Marvel’s Avengers: Beyond Earth’s Mightiest – Celebrating 60 Years

3:55 pm to 4:20 pm - 100 Years of Innovation: Magic in Every Medium

4:20 pm to 5 pm - EPCOT: Always in a State of Becoming

List of panels and presentations on Sunday, September 10, 2023

9 am to 10:30 am - Walt Disney Studios Showcase

10:45 am to 11:15 am - 100 Years of Walt Disney Animation Studios

11:15 am to 11:25 am - Disney Global Ambassador Showdown

11:25 am to 12 pm - Weird Disney: Centennial Edition

2 pm to 2:45 pm - The Road to 1923: Walt Goes West

2:45 pm to 3:15 pm - Down the Rabbit Hole: The Disney You Didn’t Know

3:15 pm to 3:45 pm - 100 Years of Creativity: A Playful Look at Disney Imagination

3:45 pm to 4 pm - See Ya Real Soon: A FAN-Tastic Finale

7 pm to 9 pm - DISNEY+ HALLOWSTREAM COSTUME BASH

Fans can also visit JoinD23.com in order to learn more details about the advantages of the Gold Membership for D23, which includes this year's Gold Member Collector Set for the event, featuring the statue of the Mickey Mouse “Leader of the Club” Milestone, a subscription to the Disney twenty-three publication on a quarterly basis, exclusive offers and discounts, and access to fan-centred events, among other benefits.

Don't forget to watch the live streaming of Destination D23 2023, on D23's YouTube channel and Facebook page.