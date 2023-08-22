6 inspirational sports movies to watch before The Hill starring Dennis Quaid

Inspirational sports movies are always a treat to watch, and the upcoming drama, The Hill, hopes to be able to entertain and inspire moviegoers after its release on August 25, 2023.

Starring Dennis Quaid and Colin Ford in the lead roles, this biographical movie will tell the tale of baseball player Rickey Hill. Despite struggling with a physical handicap, he still ploughs forward to realize his dreams of playing in the major league.

The movie directed by Jeff Celentano has an intriguing premise, and there is little doubt that the talented cast will be able to do justice to the inspirational story. Quaid has always had a knack for playing complex but endearing characters and from the looks of the trailer, it is evident that fans can look forward to another riveting performance.

Like The Hill, there are quite a few heartfelt and moving sports movies that film lovers should add to their weekend (or weekday) binge watchlist.

Chariots of Fire, Fighting with My Family, and 5 other sports movies that celebrate bonding, tenacity, and passion

1) Chariots of Fire (1981)

Directed by Hugh Hudson, this sports movie is based on a true story. Viewers get to meet two talented British athletes, Eric Liddell (Ian Charleson) and Harold Abrahams (Ben Cross), who are determined to make a mark at the 1924 Olympics.

While Liddell runs for faith, Abrahams, who is an English Jew, hopes to overcome prejudice. Although quite a few years have passed since its release, this sports movie still resonates with the viewer. Brilliant performances by the leads and the striking score by Vangelis will surely keep you hooked.

2) Remember the Titans (2000)

The versatile and incredibly talented Denzel Washington takes the lead in this sports movie based on the true story of coach Herman Boone. The movie attempts to throw light on how Boone integrated the T. C. Williams High School football team in 1971.

This sports movie, directed by Boaz Yakin, is a must-watch due to its well-written narrative and incredible performances by an eclectic cast. The movie doesn't only focus on teamwork and sportsmanship on the field but also carries important messages about discrimination and prejudice.

3) The Rookie (2002)

Like The Hill, this memorable sports movie also stars Dennis Quaid in the lead role. Based on a true story, Quaid plays Jim Morris who made the news when he debuted in Major League Baseball at the age of 35.

There is no doubt that Quaid does an amazing job in playing Morris, who showcases through example that it is never too late to go after your dreams. This lesson is one that the audience will undoubtedly take to heart after viewing this emotionally charged film directed by John Lee Hancock.

4) As One (2012)

This Korean sports movie stars Ha Ji-won and Bae Doona in the lead. K-drama fans know Ha Ji-won from classic dramas such as Secret Garden, Empress Ki, The King 2 Hearts, and more. As for Bae Doona, she has gained considerable worldwide popularity after her performance in Sense8, Kingdom, Stranger, and others.

In this sports movie, two talented table tennis players, Hyun Jung-hwa from South Korea and Ri Bun-hui from North Korea start off as rivals. But, they will have to put their differences aside when they have to participate in the 1991 World Table Tennis Championships under the banner of the first-ever unified Korean team.

A compelling narrative, endearing performances, and plenty of heartfelt moments make this movie worth the watch.

5) Battle of the Sexes (2017)

This movie is loosely based on a highly-publicized tennis match between legends Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in the year 1973. Emma Stone dons the role of King, and Steve Carell perfectly portrays Riggs on-screen.

Directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton, it is a little different from the rest of the titles on this list. Although the narrative does focus on the sport, it also puts light on women's equality in the sport and LGBTQIA+ issues. It is fun and entertaining, thoughtful and profound at the same time.

6) Fighting with My Family (2019)

This biographical sports movie gives viewers an insight into the life and journey of Paige, an English professional wrestler who eventually becomes a known face in WWE. Florence Pugh plays the wrestler in the movie. The narrative also focuses on the experiences of her brother played by Jack Lowden who struggles to find the same kind of success in the wrestling ring.

This movie is a well-written and executed film that can be enjoyed by viewers, even those who are not familiar with WWE or wrestling. It successfully combines humor and heartfelt moments, making it a delightful experience for all.

These sports movies are perfect for when you need something uplifting to watch before the must-awaited release of The Hill.