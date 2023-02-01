“We filmed in an atmosphere that made it feel like I was with my family.”: Bae Doona and Kim Si-eun dish on their upcoming film Next Sohee

Next Sohee’s stars Bae Doona and Kim Si-eun, in a recent interview with the internationally acclaimed lifestyle magazine Elle, dished on the upcoming movie.

Opening up about her experience of filming the movie, Bae Doona recalled that working with Kim Si-eun and the rest of the crew was an extremely rich experience, which gave her a score of happy memories as well. The actress also explained how she looked forward to returning to Korea and meeting her co-stars after having spent the majority of her time working off-shore. She said:

“Since I’ve been constantly doing work in the U.S., it’s been nearly 10 months since the two of us have seen each other like this. When I look back on our time filming, I have nothing but happy memories. We filmed in an atmosphere that made it feel like I was with my family.”

The movie Next Sohee revolves around a high school student named Sohee who undertakes on-site training in a call center. The story follows a detective named Yujin who gets suspicious of an event that takes place at the call center after an accident unravels a series of clandestine activities.

“My very first thought was that I hoped this story could make it out into the world”: Next Sohee stars dish on the movie and their character

The much-awaited blockbuster movie Next Sohee has raised the anticipation of viewers with its stunning cast. Playing the titular role is 22-year-old Kim Si-eun, who has made her mark in the industry with several successful productions such as Love Alarm and Chip In.

Kim Si-eun also revealed that, for her, it is most important that the movie makes it out to the real world. Her biggest apprehension was about the possibility of a similar movie being out there already, which might make the upcoming movie lose its charm and impact on the audience. She said:

“For me, my very first thought was that I hoped this story could make it out into the world. That’s because even though I wish it weren’t true, I believe that the ‘next’ Sohee is out there right now.”

Starring alongside her as the other lead is the internationally acclaimed Korean superstar Bae Doona, who will be portraying the character of Detective Yujin.

According to The Silent Sea star, portraying her character was reasonably challenging for her as the depth and personality of Detective Yujin was difficult to comprehend and resonate with. She revealed that the task was so arduous that it was equivalent to breaking a rock with an egg. Elaborating on her experience, she said:

“As the person who was playing Yu Jin, I felt like I was hitting a rock with an egg, I was so frustrated and even burst into tears.”

Next Sohee will premiere on February 8, 2023, and the complete interview along with a pictorial of the stars will feature in the February edition of Elle Korea.

