Who does Dennis Quaid play in new 1883 spinoff Bass Reeves?

Yellowstone franchise fans have a reason to as they will be treated to another spinoff titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, where Dennis Quaid will play Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall.

The Yellowstone franchise has seen three shows, Yellowstone, 1883, and 1923. Yellowstone's fifth season and 1923's first season will continue this year, and 1883 was aired from December 19, 2021 to February 27, 2022.

In all these shows, fans saw the origins of the infamous Dutton family, who rule over the state of Montana with an iron fist.

Dennis Quaid will play a Deputy U.S. Marshall named Sherrill Lynn in the 1883 spinoff

1883: The Bass Reeves Story stars David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves, the first black deputy U.S. Marshall in the American West. Dennis Quaid will join him as Sherrill Lynn, a Deputy U.S. Marshall.

The Taylor Sheridan-created upcoming Paramount+ series is filming in Texas. It will be the fourth spinoff of the Paramount super-hit drama Yellowstone starring Kevin Costner. The show has been in development for some time. Oyelowo elaborated on the project, calling it a miniseries that shall be "epic in scale."

Dennis Quaid recently confirmed in an interview that he had joined the cast of the upcoming show. He said that he has to wake up at 4 am to ride horses and shoot guns.

Bass Reeves was an American law enforcement official. He was also noted as the first black deputy U.S. marshal west of the Mississippi River, and operated in Arkansas and the Oklahoma Territory. Reeves recorded more than 3,000 arrests of dangerous fugitives, shooting and killing 14 of them in self-defense.

1883: The Bass Reeves Story' synopsis says that Reeves was known as the greatest "frontier hero" in the history of America. He was also believed to be the inspiration behind The Lone Ranger.

The synopsis continues to say that Reeves worked in the post-reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory. He is said to have captured more than 3000 of the most dangerous criminals without him sustaining any injuries.

The show will be produced by Oyelowos' production company Yoruba Saxon, Sheridan's Bosque Ranch Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios, and 101 studios.

Dennis Quaid won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in the film Far from Heaven

Born in Texas on April 9, 1954, Dennis Quaid is known for a wide variety of dramatic and comedic roles. He has English, Irish, Scots-Irish, and French ancestry.

Dennis, whose elder brother is the American actor Randy Quaid, studied dance at Bellaire High School in Bellaire, Texas. He later studied at the University of Houston under drama coach Cecil Pickett, who has previously taught at Bellaire High. Pickett is also actress Cindy Pickett's father.

Dennis Quaid, who is also related to the Singing Cowboy Gene Autry, has acted in the following movies:

Breaking Away

The Right Stuff

The Big Easy

Innerspace

Great Balls of Fire!

Dragonheart T

The Parent Trap

Frequency

The RookieIn

Good Company

Yours, Mine & Ours

Vantage Point

For his role in Far from Heaven, he won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Supporting Actor. The Guardian named him one of the best actors who have never received an Academy Award nomination.

He has been married four times and has three children. Quaid is a musician and plays with his band, the Sharks.

