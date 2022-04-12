Who is Laura Savoie? All about Dennis Quaid's wife as couple make rare red carpet appearance at CMT Awards 2022

Dennis Quaid and his wife Laura Savoie were recently spotted on the red carpet of the 2022 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on April 11. The pair showed off their love and sleek style at their first red carpet event in three years.

Quaid wore a black t-shirt, skinny jeans, a silver blazer, and metallic boots, while Savoie was seen in a black jumpsuit paired with dainty silver jewelry.

Everything known about Dennis Quaid’s wife

Born on February 21, 1993, Laura Savoie is a Ph.D. student at the University of Texas. She is mostly known as the wife of award-winning actor Dennis Quaid.

Savoie enrolled at Pepperdine University in California and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. She took her Master’s degree in Accountancy from the University of Notre Dame in Indiana in 2015.

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie at the "Midway" Special Screening at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (Image via Marco Garcia/Getty Images)

Savoie was the vice president of the Accountancy Association and the Class Legacy Leader. She also undertook an MBA program in Sao Paolo, Brazil, and Santiago, Chile.

Savoie is currently pursuing her Ph.D. from Austin’s Red McCombs School of Business, University of Texas, and is also working as a teaching assistant. Following her Master’s degree, she worked at Ernst and Young for two years and earned the Ernst and Young Outstanding Student Scholarship.

She also has accounting, real estate, and yoga certifications and has prior experience with various organizations in California and Mexico. Her net worth is estimated to be around $300,000.

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie’s relationship timeline

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie were reportedly dating for several months before revealing their relationship to the public on May 14, 2019, when they went for a meal at Craig’s, West Hollywood.

The pair took several pictures at the celebrity hotspot in California and shared a few on social media. Quaid proposed to Savoie in October 2019, and they tied the knot in June 2020 in Santa Barbara.

The wedding was originally scheduled to take place in April 2020 in Hawaii, and a reception with friends and family was also planned. However, the plans had to be changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple eloped to Santa Barbara for their private wedding. They had a pastor as a witness as they exchanged their traditional vows and Bulgari rings. Savoie wore a Chosen By One Day gown and carried a bouquet of roses and calla lilies.

Although Savoie is 40 years younger than Dennis, their age difference has never bothered them. Quaid said recently:

“I didn’t go out looking for an age gap or someone really younger than me. I met her at a business event, and then the relationship developed. You have no control over who you fall in love with. I don’t fall in love easy. But I can’t let what a few people think control all that. I’ve been married three times, and this is the final one; I know it is. I feel like I have a real partner in life.”

Dennis Quaid is an actor and musician mostly known for his roles in films like Breaking Away, Innerspace, Dragonheart, The Rookie, Vantage Point, and more.

