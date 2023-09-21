Harlan Coben's Shelter episode 8 (finale) release date, air time, plot, and more details

Episode 8 of Harlan Coben's Shelter is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The show focuses on a teenage boy whose life has been in tatters since his father's death. He then sets out to build a new life, but things take a shocking turn when one of his schoolmates disappears under mysterious circumstances.

The series stars Jaden Michael in the lead role of Mickey Bolitar, alongside numerous other key supporting characters. Helmed by Harlan Coben and Charlotte Coben, the show is based on Harlan's critically acclaimed novel, Shelter.

Harlan Coben's Shelter episode 8 (finale) release timings for different regions

Harlan Coben's Shelter episode 8, titled Found, is expected to drop on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 12 am ET/4 am GMT, which is reportedly the streamer's standard release time. However, the timing will vary depending on the region the show is being viewed in and their respective time zones. Here's a list of the various release timings according to their different time zones:

Brazil: 1 am BRT on September 22, 2023

South Korea: 1 pm KST on September 22, 2023

United Kingdom: 5 am BST on September 22, 2023

Japan: 1 pm JST on September 22, 2023

India: 9.30 am IST on September 22, 2023

Australia: 2 pm AEST on September 22, 2023

What to expect from Harlan Coben's Shelter episode 8? Plot and more details explored

Amazon Prime Video has yet to release a promo or preview for Harlan Coben's Shelter episode 8, but based on various reports online, viewers can expect the final episode to depict a face-off between Luther and Mickey. Rachel and Ema are expected to team up with Mickey as they look to find the truth about Brad.

Apart from that, not much else is known about the episode at this point, but it'll provide some sort of closure to Mickey's story. The previous episode, titled Sweet Dreams Are Made of This, showed Mickey being taken to a hospital, following which Ema and Spoon set out to interrogate various people, starting with Bat Lady.

The episode perfectly sets up the finale, which is expected to be full of drama and tension as the show heads towards its conclusion. As of now, there's no confirmation regarding a second season of the show.

More details about Harlan Coben's Shelter plot and cast

The mystery drama series focuses on the life of a teenager who's trying to start a new life following the death of his father, but the mysterious disappearance of one of his schoolmates leads him on a disturbing journey. Check out the official description of the show, as per Amazon Studios:

''Harlan Coben’s Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community.''

The description further states,

''With the help of his friends, the inventive Spoon, and secretive Ema, Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends----and perhaps even Mickey’s own complex family history.''

Jaden Michael leads the cast as protagonist Mickey Bolitar, along with various others such as Constance Zimmer, Abby Corrigan, and Sage Linder playing pivotal supporting roles.

Viewers can stream Harlan Coben's Shelter episode 8 on Prime Video on Friday, September 22, 2023.