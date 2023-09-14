Harlan Coben's Shelter episode 7 release date, air time, plot, and more details

Episode 7 of Harlan Coben's Shelter is expected to air on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 15, 2023, at 12 am ET (tentative time). The mystery drama series revolves around a teenage boy who's looking to rebuild his life following the death of his father.

However, his life takes an even more shocking turn after he gets embroiled in the disappearance of a young girl from his school. The series premiered on August 18, 2023, and has been receiving highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, with praise mostly directed towards the plot, tone, and writing, among other things. Harlan Coben and Charlotte Coben are the creators of the show.

Prime Video's Harlan Coben's Shelter episode 7 will focus on Mickey continuing his search for Ashley

Amazon Prime Video has not yet released an official promo or preview for Harlan Coben's Shelter episode 7, but based on various reports online, viewers can expect the new episode, titled Sweet Dreams Are Made of This, to focus on Mickey continuing his search for Ashley Kent. He seems to be sure that Ashley has been kidnapped and might come up with a plan to rescue her along with his friends.

Not much else is known about the new episode. The previous episode, titled Candy's Room, depicted Mickey asking for his father's body to be dug up. Elsewhere, things took a dramatic turn as Hannah told her husband that she wanted a divorce—a moment that could potentially alter the course of the storyline. Here's Rotten Tomatoes' synopsis of the episode:

''Mickey makes an outlandish request. Shira finds herself in an awkward position. Ema reacts with rage to a betrayal. A major mystery is solved, but Mickey finds himself in over his head.''

With just two more episodes left, viewers can look forward to lots of drama unfolding in the coming week as the show heads towards its conclusion. As of now, the series has yet to share an update on whether it will be renewed or canceled.

More details about Harlan Coben's Shelter plot and cast

Harlan Coben's Shelter tells the story of a teenager who's trying to cope with the loss of his father. As he tries to get his life back on track, he gets caught up in the disappearance of one of his school mates. Check out the official synopsis of the mystery show, as per Amazon Studios:

''Harlan Coben’s Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community.''

The synopsis further reads,

''With the help of his friends, the inventive Spoon, and secretive Ema, Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends----and perhaps even Mickey’s own complex family history.''

The cast features the likes of Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, and many others.

Viewers can tune into Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 15, 2023, to watch the latest episode of Harlan Coben's Shelter.