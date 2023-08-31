Reality TV: List of shows set to air in the first week of September

Reality TV's unscripted segment features some of the industry's most dramatic shows. These shows are responsible for providing fans with entertainment, drama, betrayal, and more.

The reality TV shows set to air in the first week of September include various shows, including competitive cooking shows, dating shows, docuseries about the past, renovation shows, and more.

These shows will air across channels and OTT platforms, including Netflix, MTV, Prime, Disney+, Fox, and more. Read ahead to learn more about the reality TV shows set to air in the first week of September 2023.

Reality TV shows set to release September 1 to 7, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023

God. Family. Football. (Amazon Freevee)

Former football player and coach Denny Duron returns to the field once again. The former Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback will take fans behind the scenes as he coaches Evangel Christian Academy.

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 4 (Netflix)

The Netflix dating experiment's After the Altar special returns with the cast of season 4. The upcoming installment will showcase the drama, tension, and even the love that happened once the cameras were put down.

Monday, September 4, 2023

Ancient Empires (History Channel)

The mini-series that will span over seven hours will take fans back in time. During the show, the show will showcase the foundations of some of the greatest empires.

Secrets of Penthouse (A&E)

The upcoming reality TV show will follow the life of Bob Guccione, once known as one of the wealthiest men in America as the founder of Playboy Magazine.

Tough Love With Hilary Farr season 2 (HGTV)

Hilary Farr is set to return as she helps families living in problematic homes. Being homeowners of dysfunctional homes, Hilary will help these families solve their family problems by fixing their homes.

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (TLC)

The Thore family returns as it joins the list of reality TV shows set to air in September. The show will showcase the aftermath of a devastating loss as Babs, Whitney's mother, passed away.

One Shot: Overtime Elite (Prime Video)

The basketball docuseries will feature players and coaches tackling challenges on and off the court.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo, Peacock)

RHOSLC will return with season four in September. The Bravo show will bring back Mary Crosby after being absent from the show during season 3. Other cast members include Lisa Barlow, Monica Garcia, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, and Whitney Rose.

Welcome to Plathville season 4 (TLC)

The TLC reality TV show is set to return with a brand new season. According to Discovery's press release, the show will feature Kim and Barry as they live separately and are on their way to a divorce.

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Crime Scene Confidential (ID)

The ID show is set to return with a brand new season. The show will be hosted by Alina Burroughs, who followed and led the case of Caylee Anthony's death. With each episode, she will follow up on old cases.

Never Let Him Go (Hulu)

The upcoming four-part true crime docuseries will revolve around Scott Johnson's murder. Scott's brother, Steve, set out to find justice, and the show will showcase the decade's long journey.

Thursday, September 7, 2023

The Dead Files (Travel Channel)

The upcoming season of The Dead Files will feature NyPD homicide detective Steve DiSchiavi as he joins psychic medium Cindy Kaza as they continue to uncover horrific cases together.

Travel Channel's press release reads about the upcoming season:

"The two team up to help solve more incidents of devastating paranormal activity for beleaguered homeowners when THE DEAD FILES returns on Thursday, September 7 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Travel Channel."

September is filled with exciting reality TV shows. Tune in on the respective dates to catch the shows.