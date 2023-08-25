Tough Love With Hilary Farr season 2 release date, air time and plot explored

Tough Love With Hilary Farr will return for a second season on September 4, 2023, on HGTV. Following the first season's success, renowned designer Hilary Farr will continue showcasing her unique approach to home transformation. The new season promises more creativity, challenges, and inspiring design solutions, starting with a premiere episode in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Hilary will put her creativity and tough-love approach to the test across ten new episodes with a budget of $200,000. Fans eagerly awaiting the return can also catch the event on Discovery+, ensuring that they do not miss out on the excitement.

Tough Love with Hilary Farr Season 2 set to delight Fans

Release date, and time

The much-anticipated sequel to Tough Love with Hilary Farr is finally here. The second season debut will air on September 4, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT on HGTV. For viewers across different time zones, here's when you can catch the premiere:

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 2 am, Sunday, September 5, 2023

Eastern Time (ET): 9 pm, Saturday, September 4, 2023

Central Time (CT): 8 pm, Saturday, September 4, 2023

Mountain Time (MT): 7 pm, Saturday, September 4, 2023

Pacific Time (PT): 9 pm, Saturday, September 4, 2023

Alaska Time (AKT): 10 pm, Saturday, September 4, 2023

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 12 am, Sunday, September 5, 2023

The show will continue airing on Monday nights like the first season.

What to expect from Tough Love With Hilary Farr Season 2

Season 2 of Tough Love With Hilary Farr promises to be an exciting journey filled with new homes and fresh challenges. This time, the family has a budget of $200,000. Hilary will put her skills to the test across 10 episodes. Viewers can expect to see a variety of family dynamics, each with unique needs and design preferences.

The official synopsis of the show, as given by HGTV, is:

"Renowned designer Hilary Farr is challenged by families whose dysfunctional houses are putting a strain on their relationships. Hilary uses creative design solutions with a dash of tough love to renovate their spaces and get these families back on track."

Hilary also shared a post where she gave the gist of the premiere episode. The post's caption read:

"In the premiere episode, Hilary will help a blended family in Raleigh, North Carolina, turn his bachelor pad into their forever home. Armed with a hefty $200,000 budget, Hilary will remedy the home's choppy layout and outdated rooms to create a space allowing more flow and function for this growing family to come together in harmony."

Hilary's ability to connect with homeowners and understand their needs will be at the forefront as she works to create functional and beautiful spaces that truly change lives.

Armed with a hefty budget and a keen understanding of homeowners' needs, Hilary Farr's Season 2 promises exciting transformations (Image credits: Instagram/Hilary_farr)

Hilary Farr is a standout name in interior design. Known for her international flair, she gained fame on Love It or List It and now shines in her solo venture, Tough Love With Hilary Farr.

Last season was filled with challenges and transformations, from renovating a 200-year-old barn to breathing new life into a home frozen in time. Whether it was opening up a drastically dated kitchen or modernizing mismatched furnishings, Hilary's unique approach and tough love made each episode a must-watch. Her ability to remedy both homes and family dynamics left viewers eagerly awaiting the next season.