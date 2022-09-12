Love It or List It Season 19: Where to follow co-hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin on Instagram?

After attracting more than 25 million viewers to its last season, fan-favorite show Love It or List It is back with Season 19. The show will air its first episode on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT on HGTV, with designer Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin as co-hosts of the show.

HGTV's smash hit series will feature eight fresh episodes in the new season. The popular duo, who are “emboldened by their signature sharp wit, funny banter and clever, competitive barbs,” will help homeowners make major and difficult decisions about their houses.

While Hilary will encourage the clients to love their existing home after a stunning makeover, David will entice them to purchase a new home that will perfectly suit their family.

Read on to learn about Love It or List It co-hosts Hilary and David and their Instagram accounts to follow them and learn more about their projects.

Love It or List It Season 19 co-hosts Hilary Farr and David Visentin Instagram accounts

In a special 90-minute Love It or List It Season 19 premiere, Hilary will be her own client as she will renovate a quaint North Carolina cottage into her dream home. But problems will arrive in the form of David, who will try to make the real estate agent waver from her firm decision.

David will try to convince Hilary to "trade in the fixer-upper for a move-in ready house." In their own right and comfort, they would verbally battle each other out on preferences. However, just as she would transform the bungalow of her choice, David will find a place for her that matches all her needs. And in a typical fashion of the show, Hilary will be forced to answer the tough question: "Are you going to love it or are you going to list it?"

1) Hilary Farr - @hilary_farr

The host of Love It or List It, Hilary Farr, is a native of Toronto, Ontario. The British-Canadian designer is also a television host, businesswoman, and former actress. She began her career in Los Angeles as a home renovator. She even designed film and television sets.

She occasionally worked as an actress and appeared in minor roles in movies, namely, The Return (1980), City on Fire (1979), and The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975). She was also the host of Tough Love With Hilary Farr, her first solo design series on HGTV.

She is well known for bringing an international flair to her design aesthetics. The reality star has renovated properties all around the world, including Australia, the United Kingdom, California, and New York. When not hosting shows, Hilary serves as president of Hilary Farr's Designs, established in Toronto and New York.

She is even known for her passion for animal rescue. Hilary married Canadian TV producer Gordon Farr in 1982 and welcomed their son, Joshua, in 1983, but the couple divorced in 2008.

2) David Visentin - @davidvisentin1

David Visentin is a Canadian actor, commentator, and realtor of Italian and Jewish descent. He started his career as an agent for Country Living Realty Limited in Barrie, Ontario, in 1987 while working alongside his father, Nick Visentin.

He has also served as a guest or contributor on various morning news or talk show programs, including Harry, The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Marilyn Denis Show, and The Today Show.

He is a top realtor in Southern Ontario’s real estate market and has helped many families find their happy place. However, David is primarily known for his dynamic selling skills and negotiating talents on Love It or List It.

Tune in on HGTV on Monday to watch the all-new season of Love It or List.

Edited by Priya Majumdar