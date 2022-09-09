What time will Love It or List It Season 19 Episode 1 air on HGTV? Release date, cast, and more

Love It or List It is back with another season on HGTV. The duo Hilary Farr and David Visentin will help homeowners decide whether they love their current residence and if they’re ready to put it on the market and find a new place to call home. However, during the season premiere, things were just a little different this time.

Hilary, who is an expert in interior designing, decides to become her own client as David helps her choose whether she should stick to where she’s living or purchase an “up-to-date” house that her co-host found for her.

The official synopsis of Love It or List It reads:

"Attracting more than 25 million viewers to its last season, HGTV’s smash hit series Love It or List It, starring designer Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin, will return this fall with eight fresh episodes. The popular duo—emboldened by their signature sharp wit, funny banter and clever, competitive barbs—will help homeowners make a major, and oftentimes difficult, decision.

Furthermore, it adds:

Hilary will encourage them to love their existing home after completing stunning renovations, while David will entice them to purchase a new house that perfectly suits their family."

The show will premiere on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 9 pm ET on HGTV.

All about Love It or List It Season 19 Episode 1

The season premiere of Love It or List It is almost here with the return of the dynamic duo Hilary Farr and David Visentin. The two will help homeowners decide whether they love their current house or would they find another one.

The duo are known for their friendly banter onscreen and hilarious chemistry. The two can be called the angel and the devil sitting on either side of homeowners’ shoulders, depending on how you look at them. While interior designer Hilary will try and renovate existing homes filled with memories, real estate agent David will encourage them to make new ones in a completely different place.

In the 90-minute-long season premiere, Hilary must decide whether she’ll stick to her cottage or shift into a new house that David has found for her. The interior designer started working towards fixing her house and converting the cottage into her dream place, but soon discovered that it had foundational issues.

On Love It or List It Season premiere, HGTV’s press release said:

"In true David fashion, he’ll take on the challenge of convincing Hilary to trade in the fixer-upper for a move-in ready house. After she transforms the broken-down bungalow into a home that meets her needs and David finds a place that has all the items on her wish list, Hilary will ultimately have to answer the highly anticipated question: are you going to love it or are you going to list it?"

Hilary Farr and David Visentin on working together

The two are famously known for their competitiveness and funny banter. The show has thrived because of the chemistry and friendship that the co-hosts share. In a conversation with HGTV, the two spoke about their experience working together. David stated that it was like “being in a boxing ring.”

On the other hand, Hilary said:

"Does he annoy the hell out of me? Yeah."

David further commented that:

"It’s like being in a dog fight."

The interior designer also stated that despite everything, they make a great team. The two got into banter even during the interview when Hilary told David she loved him, and he made fun of her and said that “I appreciate you.”

The show is set to premiere on Monday and will be available to stream on Discovery+.

Edited by Priya Majumdar