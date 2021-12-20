What is Hilary Farr’s net worth? Inside interior designer’s fortune ahead of ‘Tough Love with Hilary Farr’ premiere

Celebrity interior designer Hilary Farr returns with yet another HGTV show, Tough Love with Hilary Farr. She is popularly known for designing and renovating houses in the network’s hit series, Love It or List It.

While the former show also stars real estate expert David Visentin alongside the designer, the upcoming series will be her solo venture.

Along with a successful television career, the Canadian home designer is also the president of her own company, Hilary Farr’s Designs. Her thriving career helped her net worth to be reportedly valued at $8 million, which will clearly see a hike because of her new show.

Hilary Farr is also an actress

Hilary Farr is a popular name related to the HGTV show, Love It or List It. Apart from being a TV host and interior designer, the Toronto-born has also appeared in several movies.

Some of her work includes Stardust, City on Fire, Layout for 5 Models, Frustrated Wives, Never Mind the Quality: Feel the Width, Legend of the Werewolf, The Return, and The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Hilary Farr has even been a part of multiple television series, such as Steven, Brother vs. Brother, Chris, A Man Called Intrepid, and The Marilyn Denis Show.

In her personal life, Hilary Farr is divorced and has a child with her ex-husband Gordon Farr. She started her renovation career when she moved to Los Angeles. According to reports, Hilary Farr used to buy properties and renovate them.

All about ‘Tough Love with Hilary Farr’

In Tough Love with Hilary Farr, the star will deal with more than just a bad floor plan. She will help those homeowners who are having trouble in relationships at home due to confined space.

The official synopsis of Tough Love with Hilary Farr reads:

“Renowned designer Hilary Farr is challenged by families whose dysfunctional houses are putting a strain on their relationships. Hilary uses creative design solutions with a dash of tough love to renovate their spaces and get these families back on track.”

The first episode, titled 'Make Room for Hubby,' will feature a couple who need a home office and an entertaining space. It will air on December 20, Monday, on HGTV at 9.00 pm Eastern Time (ET).

New episodes of the design show will be released every Monday on the network and also on Discovery Plus. Those who don’t have the channel can opt for streaming services like fubo TV, Sling, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream. The episodes will also be available on Amazon Prime.

Edited by Shaheen Banu