Love is Blind: After the Altar - Which season 4 cast members are set to return?

A number of individuals came to Love is Blind's fourth season in search of their soulmate. Despite some finding their true love on the show, others were left heartbroken and disappointed. Among the many contestants, only a few were lucky enough to connect and get married.

Love is Blind season 4 premiered on March 24, 2023, and saw several marriages taking place, and now, Love is Blind: After the Altar is all set to explore where things stand with the couples as of now. The show is expected to premiere on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 3 am ET on Netflix.

“As the married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year, a plan is hatched to reunite the Pod Squad for a flag football celebration. However, the upcoming game and party promises unexpected surprises and twists leaving the fate of some relationships hanging in the balance.”

“Will remaining tension be squashed? Have marriages and friendships grown together or grown apart? Find out when Love Is Blind: After the Altar returns September 1, 2023, only on Netflix.”

There are three married couples set to participate in the upcoming show. They are: Tiffany and Brett, Bliss and Zack, and Chelsea and Kwame. According to the trailer, Jackie, Marshall, Paul, Micah, and Irina will also be appearing in the new episode.

Meet the cast members set to appear in Love is Blind: After the Altar

1) Brett Brown

Brett Brown is 36 years old, works at Nike as a Director of Immersive Design, and married Tiffany during season 4 of the show.

2) Tiffany Pennywell

In addition to her work in reality television, Tiffany also works as a client lead recruiter. A native of Houston, United States, she is married to Brett Brown.

3) Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski

Currently working as a senior program manager for Disney, Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski got married to Zack during season 4 of the show.

4) Zack Goytowski

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, United States, Zack is a 32-year-old criminal defense lawyer. He lives in Wenatchee, Washington, with his wife Bliss.

5) Chelsea Griffin Appiah

Besides working as a pediatric speech-language pathologist, Chelsea Griffin Appiah is also known for her work in A Tourist's Guide to Love and Life Is Strange: True Colors.

6) Kwame Appiah

The 33-year-old Kwame is a sales development manager who married Chelsea Griffin Appiah during season four of Love is Blind.

7) Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds

As a dental assistant for Mercer Island Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Jackelina "Jackie" Bonds is currently based in Washington.

8) Marshall Glaze

Marshall Glaze is 27 years old, originally from Baltimore, Maryland, and works as a marketing manager. He is currently dating Dr. Chay Barnes.

9) Paul Peden

Peden is 29 years old and works as an environmental scientist in Seattle. During Love is Blind, he made good connections with Micah Lussier, but it didn't work out.

10) Micah Lussier

Besides participating in Love is Blind season 4, the 27-year-old marketing manager has also appeared in Tourist's Guide to Love and Life Is Strange: True Colors.

11) Irina Solomonova

Originally from Seattle, Irina Solomonova is 26 years old and operates a brand named Solo Collective in addition to her work in reality TV.

Don't forget to tune into Netflix on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 3 am ET to watch the Love is Blind: After the Altar.