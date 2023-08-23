Love Is Blind season 4: After The Altar release date, air time, and plot

Season 4 of Love Is Blind featured several single people discovering their soul mates through an experiment that starts with them talking through pods and finally meeting in person after the engagement. Their engagement followed a few weeks of dating before they tied the knot.

The experiment led to many connections, but only a few couples could marry. Among the couples that married on season 4 of Love Is Blind, released on March 24, 2023, were Tiffany and Brett and Zack and Bliss. It is time for fans to learn whether these couples are still together in Love Is Blind season 4: After The Altar.

Love Is Blind season 4: After The Altar will air on Friday, September 1, 2023 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix. Fans are continuously sharing their full support for the trailer, which has already been released.

Love Is Blind season 4: After The Altar: What fans can expect

In the trailer, it appears that the upcoming episode will feature some tension between the cast members. While some will resolve their issues, others must deal with them. According to the description in the trailer, this episode of Love Is Blind mentions the following:

“As the married couples raise a toast to their one-year anniversaries and the singles reflect on the past year, a plan is hatched to reunite the Pod Squad for a flag football celebration. However, the upcoming game and party promises unexpected surprises and twists leaving the fate of some relationships hanging in the balance.”

In addition, it adds:

“Will remaining tension be squashed? Have marriages and friendships grown together or grown apart? Find out when Love Is Blind: After the Altar returns September 1, 2023 only on Netflix.

It's been quite a while since the cast members first met in the pods. As seen in the recently released trailer, all the cast members can be seen playing football together. In one of the clips, Zack Goytowski, who is standing with Paul Peden, mentions the following:

“I mean, the idea is for everybody to squash the beef, you know?”

Even though some couples in Love Is Blind Season 4 faced challenges after getting married and stepping into the real world, Tiffany and Brett's love has remained the same. Brett Brown shared the following during one of the trailer clips:

"Everything in life happens for a reason. We all came to this experience under the umbrella of trying to find love.”

Additionally, this trailer included several happy events in Brett and Tiffany Pennywell Brown's lives. Based on Tiffany Pennywell Brown's statement:

"Having somebody that understands me – that reassurance – I think that is beautiful.”

Chelsea Griffin Appiah and Kwame Appiah also show their love for each other. During a dinner scene, Chelsea Griffin Appiah mentioned how proud she is of the improvement in their relationship and "how far they have come" together.

Furthermore, the trailer also featured the entrance of other cast members who failed to make a strong connection during season 4. In some cases, exes were met, whereas in others, issues were resolved. Further adding to the drama, Micah Lussier met her ex, Paul, after the feud happened during season 4. Micah Lussier shared:

“I have absolutely no idea how Paul feels about me. I think there's still like, lingering feelings.”

Besides this, don't miss Love Is Blind season 4: After The Altar on Friday, September 1 at 3 a.m. ET. As a bonus, the show will also release season 5 on Netflix on Friday, September 22, 2023.