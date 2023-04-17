"There's room to grow": Love Is Blind star Chelsea shares her first meet experience with Kwame's mom

Love Is Blind season 4 has come to an end but fans are still not over it. Viewers of the Netflix reality show were shocked when Kwame Appiah’s mother didn’t attend her son’s wedding with Chelsea Griffin. The sales development manager was heartbroken in the finale episode as he tied the knot without the support of his mom.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the new bride mentioned that she has finally met her mother-in-law, stating:

“I have met Kwame's mother, and it was a beautiful first experience. There's room to grow.”

Kwame’s mother was not quite happy after learning of Love Is Blind’s unique concept that led to her son’s engagement to Chelsea and thus, chose to skip the wedding altogether.

"I'm excited for the future": Love Is Blind season 4's Chelsea Griffin shares her experience of meeting Kwame Appiah's entire family

Kwame and Chelsea faced many ups and downs in Love Is Blind season 4, and fans were pleasantly surprised as the two got married in the finale while saying “I do.”

As Kwame’s mother was absent from his wedding, the couple was slightly unhappy. However, things now seem to have improved as Chelsea reportedly met her mother-in-law for the first time recently and had a wonderful time.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Chelsea said:

"We've had to give our families and friends grace with wherever they stand with us. How we met and got married was incredibly unique and nontraditional. But it's ours, and we own it. And I'm excited for the future."

She added:

"It has been an amazing year. It feels like five, when you go at hyper-speed. We get married and we move in the next day. A lot happens, and we have grown together.”

Kwame also mentioned that the meeting between Chelsea and his mom was beautiful, however, the relationship is still building.The meeting happened when the couple went to Kwame’s home for Thanksgiving. Chelsea mentioned that her husband’s mother welcomed her with “open arms,” adding:

"It was a wonderful first visit. It was such a beautiful experience. I really bonded with his nieces. ... It was a wonderful start to a beautiful journey of our family together.”

While speaking to Vulture, Chelsea also mentioned that her mother-in-law was “observant” of her when they met and that the former felt accepted by Kwame’s family. Love Is Blind fans reacted to Chelsea meeting Kwame’s mother for the first time on social media:

Rafael @IAmRafaelH I don’t believe Chelsea actually met his mother. Probably a actress that Kwame paid off maybe #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind LIVE I don’t believe Chelsea actually met his mother. Probably a actress that Kwame paid off maybe #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE

On the show, Kwame’s mom was the least of the couple’s concerns. The major obstacle the two faced was when he flirted with Micah after getting engaged to Chelsea.

At the beginning of Love Is Blind season 4, Kwame was torn between Micah and his now-wife when no one saw each other’s faces and were interacting through their respective pods. After a lot of drama, Kwame chose Chelsea to be his fiancé, but after meeting Micah, he was seen flirting with her.

His behavior had then created a rift between the now-couple. Speaking about the situation now, Chelsea explained:

“I think they had some closure that needed to happen. So yeah, it was uncomfortable at times. But I respect Kwame's journey, and I don't have any bad blood towards Micah.”

She added that there was “no bad blood” between her and Micah. Further, Chelsea and Kwame stated that the decision day was quite stressful, but are now happy as they made the right choice.

Love Is Blind season 4 is currently streaming all episodes on Netflix.

