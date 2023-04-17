Love Is Blind season 4: Which couples are still together and who are not?

A year after filming Love is Blind season 4, Netflix gave us an update through a live reunion, which was released on Sunday, April 16, about each of the couples who got married in the show’s finale. At the time, Paul refused to marry Micah under the pretense that he did not see any motherly/ nurturing qualities in her.

Brett and Tiffany, Zack and Bliss, and even Kwame and Chelsea had said “I Do” to their respective partners in the Love is Blind season 4 finale, which was released on Friday, April 14. Jackie and Marshall did not make it down the aisle as the former decided to date her partner Josh from the pods and broke up with Marshall in episode 10 itself.

3 couples from Love is Blind season 4 are still married

Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell - still married

Brett and Tiffany hardly argued on and off camera. They were the first couple to get engaged, despite the fact that Tiffany slept off while Brett professed his feelings for her, and the pair is still happily married. They live in Portland, Oregon.

Chelsea and Kwame - still married

Kwame, who did not seem very interested in Chelsea during Love is Blind season 4, is now living happily with her in a beautiful apartment in Portland. Kwame’s mother, who did not give him her blessings to tie the knot, has now met Chelsea and they even spent Thanksgiving together.

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden - Separated

Paul said no to Micah at the wedding altar as he felt that they were “not there” yet. He also felt that Micah lacked some nurturing skills, but the latter admitted that she was going to say yes if Paul had agreed to marry her. After the show, Paul went on to date Micah in Arizona, but the pair did not last for long.

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi - still married

Bliss and Zack are happily married, despite their rocky start when the latter chose Irina over her. They have forgiven Irina for causing drama on the show and for treating her fiancé poorly on their first vacation, even refusing to talk to him and flirting with her friend’s partner in front of him. Zack said:

"If we're real, you went on this show to get famous. But look, I forgive you. I genuinely, 100 percent forgive you, Irina."

Bliss also brought up the fact that Irina texted her that she "dodged a bullet" in the pods after arriving in Mexico, but at the same time was telling Zack that she "hoped" that something happened between him and Bliss.

Marshall and Jackie - separated

Jackie dumped Marshall in Love is Blind episode 10 to start dating Josh from the pods. After their breakup, Marshall dated castmate Kacia Clark but the former was still trying to get over Jackie so even that relationship did not work out.

Jackie, on the other hand, has been dating Josh since last year and has even moved in with him. They have a dog and a fish together but are still not rushing into things. Personally, Jackie said:

"I have grown within the last year. That person that I've seen was a totally different Jackie, to be honest."

They did not arrive on-set and had given a pre-recorded interview.

Alll the episodes of Love is Blind season 4, including the live reunion, are now available on Netflix.

