"The facts & receipts": Love is Blind fans applaud Zack as he calls out Irina for using the show to get famous

Love is Blind reunion was released by Netflix on Sunday, April 16, as viewers were curious to find out what happened to the couples when the cameras stopped rolling. They were also expecting Zack to confront Irina about her rude behavior during their Mexico vacation, after which they broke their engagement and the former married Bliss, another cast member from the pods.

Zack accused Irina of doing a lot of hurtful things to him and others, out of which fans only saw “10 percent.” He added that he did not have anything against her since so many people are already attacking the cast members of the show. Zack said:

"If we're real, you went on this show to get famous. But look, I forgive you. I genuinely, 100 percent forgive you, Irina."

Zack did state that everyone here “did something stupid” and hoped that she would become an amazing person one day, after which the world will forgive her for her actions. Irina tried to blame it all on her mental health problems but Bliss then showed everyone some messages that she had sent her.

In one of the messages, Irina was comforting Bliss by saying that she “dodged a bullet” from Zack and on the other hand, she was telling Zack that she hoped something happened between him and Bliss.

Love is Blind fans praised Zack and Bliss for confronting Irina for using the show just for fame and not real connection.

Love is Blind fans agree with Zack and Bliss that Irina just wanted to get famous

Speaking about the messages, Bliss said that anyone can have panic attacks and mental health issues, but Irina was acting cruelly and maliciously about her marriage. Irina apologized for her actions and for the messages, saying that she was completely out of line.

During their short period of engagement, Irina did not let Zack touch her or tell him what to change so that they could give their relationship a chance. She also talked poorly about other girls and did not even talk to Zack a lot, flirting with Paul right in front of him.

daddy beth @suddenbeth_ Micah and irina straight up only there to be famous and Micah loves to play the victim🗣️🗣️🗣️ Zack is coming throughhhh this reunionMicah and irina straight up only there to be famous and Micah loves to play the victim🗣️🗣️🗣️ #loveisblind Zack is coming throughhhh this reunion😭😭😭 Micah and irina straight up only there to be famous and Micah loves to play the victim🗣️🗣️🗣️ #loveisblind

Dim-Sum @RinaJayedMe Zack telling Irina that she came on the show to become famous is top tier. #LoveIsBlind Zack telling Irina that she came on the show to become famous is top tier. #LoveIsBlind

Temz @itztemi #LoveisBlind4 #LOVEISBLINDreunion I LOVE ZACK AND BLISS !! Him calling Irina out IM HERE FOR IT! Everyone was walking through eggshells with their answers. But Zack and Bliss were honest about their feelings. #loveisblind I LOVE ZACK AND BLISS !! Him calling Irina out IM HERE FOR IT! Everyone was walking through eggshells with their answers. But Zack and Bliss were honest about their feelings. #loveisblind #LoveisBlind4 #LOVEISBLINDreunion

He’s right, she was there for fame

#LoveIsBlindReunion #loveisblind Zack didn’t need to forgive IrinaHe’s right, she was there for fame Zack didn’t need to forgive Irina He’s right, she was there for fame #LoveIsBlindReunion #loveisblind

Irina apologizes for flirting with her friend's partner Paul

Micah also confronted Irina about her flirting with Paul in episode 6 of Love is Blind, as he was Micah's fiancé at the time. Irina admitted to doing it and said that it was “so sneaky” of her. She also confessed that she was more attracted to Paul than her ex-partner Zack.

Irina has also apologized for her actions on social media, via an Instagram video. She said:

"Zack, Bliss, Amber, Jackie, Micah, none of those people deserved to be treated the way that I treated them… I'm still processing and going through everything that happened."

All the episodes of Love is Blind season 4 are now available on Netflix.

