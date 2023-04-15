“Wicked self”: Love Is Blind fans bashed Micah’s friend Shelby online for laughing after Paul’s heartbreaking decision at the altar

Love Is Blind season 4 came to an end with a bittersweet finale on Friday, April 14. While a few couples have tied the knot, Micah Lussier and Paul Peden didn’t say their ‘I dos.’ The latter made the decision not to marry his fiancé, resulting in Micah leaving the altar crying and heartbroken. Amid the heartbreaking scene, Micah’s close friend Shelby was seen laughing, which didn’t sit well with viewers.

Shelby was one of the bridesmaids, sitting with the guests when Paul said no to Micah. The latter broke down in tears and rushed indoors. While others were shocked and showing empathy, Shelby was seen smirking and laughing.

When someone asked her how she felt about he BFF’s situation, she said:

“Relieved, honestly. That’s how I wanted it to go.”

Since the beginning, Shelby has been negative about her friend’s relationship with Paul. She even blatantly expressed her disappointment to Micah, who then assured her that the couple was in love.

Love Is Blind fans were furious at Shelby and warned Micah about her friend

The way Shelby behaved towards her best friend Micah’s heartbreak sparked outrage on Twitter. Love Is Blind fans slammed the bridesmaid for being “jealous and wicked,” and also warned Micah to choose her friends wisely.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

This storm off seems planned for the drama .

In the finale episode of Love Is Blind season 4, Paul and Micah reunited at the altar, looking happy and in love. They read their vows and took the rings. The officiant then asked Micah:

“Now is the time to decide if love is blind. Do you, Micah, promise to love Paul without restrictions and without hesitation? Do you promise to accept him just as he is, supporting him through the life experiences, and share in the joys of choosing one another for as long as your should are united?”

While the officiant was asking the last question, Shelby was seen nodding her head in denial. In response, Micah Lussier asked Paul to make his decision first. So the officiant asked him the same questions.

The environmental scientist first mentioned how much he loved her and then used a “but.” He said:

“But…I don’t think that we can choose each other right now. Um… I think that we’re not there.”

Micah was in tears and stormed off the altar after saying that she was not surprised by Paul’s response.

Paul explained the exact moment he decided not to marry Micah

Paul left viewers in shock after saying no to Micah in Love Is Blind season 4 finale. In an interview with E! News, he mentioned the exact moment when he made the decision.

He said:

“It was as I was saying it. I didn't know until I was saying it. It was so frustrating. I would just swing wildly back and forth."

He added:

"I was super confident and like, ‘OK, I can say yes. I feel comfortable.’ And then it would swing back in the other direction. I was like, ‘This is insane. Absolutely not.' I would just bounce back and forth."

Paul later explained that he didn’t regret his decision. He stated that at the time, he spoke the truth about their relationship.

It is unknown whether Paul and Micah continued seeing each other or ended their journey in the finale. The two will return to talk about their journey in the reunion episode.

Love Is Blind season 4 reunion will air live on Netflix at 8.00 pm ET on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

