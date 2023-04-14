"Good for you": Love is Blind fans applaud Paul for saying no to Micah at the wedding altar

On Friday, April 14 at 3:01 a.m. ET, Netflix released the Love is Blind season 4 finale. The episode featured five couples finally saying "I Do" or "I Don't" at the wedding altar after spending just 28 days together. They got engaged without knowing how their partner looked and connected emotionally via audio-connected pods.

Paul and Micah had been going strong in their relationship, but the latter was known for making fun of other women in the pods and on their honeymoon. Micah was also seen talking romantically with cast member Kwame, who she had rejected in the pods.

At the altar, Micah refused to answer first and gave Pual the "opportunity" to declare his decision. Paul said that he loved Micah but did not think that they should "choose" each other." He felt that they were "not there" yet and later confessed that he never envisioned Micah as a mother, stating that she lacked a "nurturing" part.

While Paul had earlier said that Micah checked all the boxes on his list, they were caught in a "negative feedback loop" where their love was not reciprocated. Love is Blind fans were happy to see Paul stand up for himself and say no to Micah.

Love is Blind fans slam Micah for playing the victim

After Paul said no, Micah confessed that she never felt safe with him and ran away from the altar. She revealed that she would have said yes to him 100% as she wanted Paul to "choose" her. Love is Blind fans did not think it was true and felt that she asked Paul to respond first so that she could act like a "victim" after being rejected. They slammed Micah for the same and praised Paul for saying no to her.

Jess 🇬🇭 @jxssaka #LoveisBlind4 MICHA IS A PSYCHO!!! how did she make paul give his answer first when the officiant asked her first???? #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind S4 MICHA IS A PSYCHO!!! how did she make paul give his answer first when the officiant asked her first???? #LoveIsBlind #LoveisBlind4 #LoveIsBlindS4

star pixie 🧚🏻‍♀️ @BadMonkeysClub #loveisblind I’m pretty sure mica and Paul are together after the show but I’m happy that at least for a moment she got her karma #loveisblind I’m pretty sure mica and Paul are together after the show but I’m happy that at least for a moment she got her karma 😂

#LoveIsBlind4 Well played Micah!She clearly was going to say no, but kinda had a hunch that Paul would say no & so she gave him the opportunity to go first…so she can now act like the victim…🙄I don’t buy her tears! #LoveIsBlind S4 Well played Micah! She clearly was going to say no, but kinda had a hunch that Paul would say no & so she gave him the opportunity to go first…so she can now act like the victim…🙄😏 I don’t buy her tears! #LoveIsBlindS4 #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind4 https://t.co/F3TIhhTBpf

Mel @TheTinyGojira She just didn’t want to look stupid if she said yes. #LoveIsBlind4 #Netflix Micah telling Paul to answer first is so manipulativeShe just didn’t want to look stupid if she said yes. #LoveIsBlind Micah telling Paul to answer first is so manipulative 😂😂😂 She just didn’t want to look stupid if she said yes. #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlind4 #Netflix

Micah's friend was laughing when Paul said no

Micah's best friend Shelby had already declared that she didn't like Paul. She told Micah in previous episodes that she deserved better and that "this isn't it." Shelby created a stir at the altar when she first admitted that she wished she was a "way drunker" and then smiled when Micah was rejected. As she ran away from the wedding location, Shelby laughed and said that this was exactly "how i wanted it to go."

Micah and Paul have not confirmed if they dated after the shooting ended. They still follow each other on social media and have liked many of each other's posts, implying that they might have reconnected post the show.

All episodes of Love is Blind season 4 are now available on Netflix. The live reunion of the show will air on Netflix on Sunday, April 16 at 8 pm ET.

