"Show up and own up": Love is Blind fans slam Jackie and Josh for skipping the reunion and leaving Marshall "slighted"

Netflix dropped Love is Blind season 4 live reunion on Sunday, April 16 and fans were shocked to see that Jackie and Josh did not even show up on set. Instead, a pre-recorded interview of the couple, hosted by Vanessa Lachey, was shown to the cast members and Marshall, Jackie's ex-fiancé.

Jackie left Marshall for Josh in episode 10 after she reconnected with the latter outside of the pods. In their interview, Jackie and Josh revealed that they were not rushing into anything but had adopted a dog and fish together.

Jackie also stated that she had grown within the last year, clarifying that she broke up with Marshall before meeting Josh at a coffee shop and agreeing to date him.

She explained:

"It looks like I'm a cheater and I am not a cheater."

Jackie also claimed that Marshall called her a derogatory name while filling in for their marriage certificate and left her for three days. She kept Marshall’s engagement ring even after breaking up as she felt that Marshall might propose to another cast member.

Marshall was left “slighted” by the fact that Jackie and Josh did not even show up to the reunion and were not there to defend their actions. He said:

"For the second time in this experience, I have been slighted. One at the altar and now at the reunion."

Love is Blind fans also slammed Jackie and Josh for not showing up so that they would not have to defend their own actions.

Jackie left Marshall for Josh (Image via Twitter)

Love is Blind fans slam Jackie for saying that she had receipts against Josh

Before the reunion, Jackie claimed that Josh called her a slur, which was:

"You got a strong jawline. I mean, like, you could've been a man for all I know."

Jackie did not even show up at the reunion and hence was not questioned for sending Marshall messages, calling him "gay." Also, in episode 10, Jackie had told Marshall that she "just saw Josh" before the conversation when she was now trying to imply the break-up happened before she met Josh.

Marshall wanted to "move on" from the experience but Love is Blind fans slammed Jackie for claiming that she had big receipts against Marshall. They also slammed her and Josh for not even showing up at the reunion.

✝️ RECKLESS LUNXTXXC ⬛️🟧 @Liivestock now could Vanessa had pulled up the texts? Yes. Why didn’t she? 🤡🤡🤡 For anyone wondering, Jackie didn’t show up tonight because she didn’t want to face what she said about Marshall in those texts. She definitely called him gay and sus 🤣now could Vanessa had pulled up the texts? Yes. Why didn’t she? 🤡🤡🤡 #LoveIsBlindLIVE For anyone wondering, Jackie didn’t show up tonight because she didn’t want to face what she said about Marshall in those texts. She definitely called him gay and sus 🤣😂 now could Vanessa had pulled up the texts? Yes. Why didn’t she? 🤡🤡🤡 #LoveIsBlindLIVE

🫶🏽 @bukydontcare Jackie had 40 million versions of her breakup with Marshall and none made sense. She didn’t provide receipts and wasn’t held accountable. If irina can go for the reunion knowing she’s only going to get cussed out, Jackie should have been there #LoveIsBlindLIVE Jackie had 40 million versions of her breakup with Marshall and none made sense. She didn’t provide receipts and wasn’t held accountable. If irina can go for the reunion knowing she’s only going to get cussed out, Jackie should have been there #LoveIsBlindLIVE

Beauté Noire™ @LadyyLoveeJones sweet but when He calls Her Lord Farquad it’s a problem? Babes energy was matched. That’s a checkmate in my book. So let me get this straight— Jackie can call Marshallsweetbut when He calls Her Lord Farquad it’s a problem? Babes energy was matched. That’s a checkmate in my book. #LoveIsBlindLIVE So let me get this straight— Jackie can call Marshall ✨sweet✨but when He calls Her Lord Farquad it’s a problem? Babes energy was matched. That’s a checkmate in my book. #LoveIsBlindLIVE https://t.co/q9n7hNio6g

Dayana D @QueenDay824 Jackie & Josh should not have a separate segment. Sorry no show no voice. It was not fair for Marshall to have to defend himself against someone who didn’t have the decency to show up. #LoveIsBlindLIVE Jackie & Josh should not have a separate segment. Sorry no show no voice. It was not fair for Marshall to have to defend himself against someone who didn’t have the decency to show up. #LoveIsBlindLIVE https://t.co/zwAW7lr5qc

BabblingBroque @BabblingBroque #loveisblind #LoveIsBlindLIVE Jackie cheated on Marshall but she and her walking Q-tip are airing Marshall’s relationship that happened outside of the show? #LoveisBlind4 Jackie cheated on Marshall but she and her walking Q-tip are airing Marshall’s relationship that happened outside of the show? #LoveisBlind4 #loveisblind #LoveIsBlindLIVE

QUEEN_of_CLASS @sing_itloud94 #LoveIsBlindLIVE Everybody going to Netflix to list their complaints & ask for a cost breakdown since the live didn’t work AND Jackie and Josh didn’t show up to get what they deserved while Marshall was once again slighted. #LOVEISBLINDreunion Everybody going to Netflix to list their complaints & ask for a cost breakdown since the live didn’t work AND Jackie and Josh didn’t show up to get what they deserved while Marshall was once again slighted. #LOVEISBLINDreunion #LoveIsBlindLIVE https://t.co/WD1p3vDYlC

Jazz @djjazzyjenn95



Marshall: expresses that he wishes Jackie was at the reunion to address what she said



Vanessa: “well have you thought about Jackie’s feelings”



#LoveIsBlindLIVE Jackie: I have receipts of Marshall calling me a slur! I’m bringing them to the reunion! I’m stepping on necks!Marshall: expresses that he wishes Jackie was at the reunion to address what she saidVanessa: “well have you thought about Jackie’s feelings” Jackie: I have receipts of Marshall calling me a slur! I’m bringing them to the reunion! I’m stepping on necks!Marshall: expresses that he wishes Jackie was at the reunion to address what she saidVanessa: “well have you thought about Jackie’s feelings”#LoveIsBlindLIVE https://t.co/uji7mpzbK5

SAMANTHA @iamsamelvie #LOVEISBLINDreunion @Need4LSpeed are cast members not legally required to be at the reunion in person? Im confused as to why Jackie was not there #LoveIsBlindLIVE @Need4LSpeed are cast members not legally required to be at the reunion in person? Im confused as to why Jackie was not there #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LOVEISBLINDreunion

Marshall tried to move on from Jackie with another Love is Blind castmate

Marshall tried to date castmate Kacia Clark after his break-up, as the latter left him a very “beautiful voice message.” However, he had still not healed from his past relationship so things did not work out between them.

He asked viewers to “let bygones be bygones” and let Jackie and Josh move on in their lives.

All episodes of Love is Blind season 4 are now available on Netflix.

