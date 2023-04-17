"Show up and own up": Love is Blind fans slam Jackie and Josh for skipping the reunion and leaving Marshall "slighted"

Netflix dropped Love is Blind season 4 live reunion on Sunday, April 16 and fans were shocked to see that Jackie and Josh did not even show up on set. Instead, a pre-recorded interview of the couple, hosted by Vanessa Lachey, was shown to the cast members and Marshall, Jackie's ex-fiancé.
Jackie left Marshall for Josh in episode 10 after she reconnected with the latter outside of the pods. In their interview, Jackie and Josh revealed that they were not rushing into anything but had adopted a dog and fish together.
Jackie also stated that she had grown within the last year, clarifying that she broke up with Marshall before meeting Josh at a coffee shop and agreeing to date him.
She explained:
"It looks like I'm a cheater and I am not a cheater."
Jackie also claimed that Marshall called her a derogatory name while filling in for their marriage certificate and left her for three days. She kept Marshall’s engagement ring even after breaking up as she felt that Marshall might propose to another cast member.
Marshall was left “slighted” by the fact that Jackie and Josh did not even show up to the reunion and were not there to defend their actions. He said:
"For the second time in this experience, I have been slighted. One at the altar and now at the reunion."
Love is Blind fans also slammed Jackie and Josh for not showing up so that they would not have to defend their own actions.
Love is Blind fans slam Jackie for saying that she had receipts against Josh
Before the reunion, Jackie claimed that Josh called her a slur, which was:
"You got a strong jawline. I mean, like, you could've been a man for all I know."
Jackie did not even show up at the reunion and hence was not questioned for sending Marshall messages, calling him "gay." Also, in episode 10, Jackie had told Marshall that she "just saw Josh" before the conversation when she was now trying to imply the break-up happened before she met Josh.
Marshall wanted to "move on" from the experience but Love is Blind fans slammed Jackie for claiming that she had big receipts against Marshall. They also slammed her and Josh for not even showing up at the reunion.
Marshall tried to move on from Jackie with another Love is Blind castmate
Marshall tried to date castmate Kacia Clark after his break-up, as the latter left him a very “beautiful voice message.” However, he had still not healed from his past relationship so things did not work out between them.
He asked viewers to “let bygones be bygones” and let Jackie and Josh move on in their lives.
All episodes of Love is Blind season 4 are now available on Netflix.