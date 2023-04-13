Who was Marshall Glaze engaged to? Love is Blind contestant admits to dating fellow contestant Kacia Clark post filming

Love is Blind season 4 is set to air its finale episode on Friday, April 14, 2023. While four couples will make it down the aisle, one contestant, Marshall Glaze, will appear alone to cheer on his pod mates as they hopefully marry the people they chose. Glaze was previously engaged to Jackelina Bonds, who left him to see if her connection with another contestant worked better than her connection with Marshall.

While Jackelina is figuring out her other connection, Marshall recently opened up about dating Kacia Clark after the show finished filming. However, he admitted that even that relationship didn't work out.

The 27-year-old marketing manager spoke to E! News and said that he reached out to Kacia, a family support specialist. He added that the family support specialist was looking to meet someone who was "commitment-minded" on Love is Blind.

Love is Blind season 4’s Marshall Glaze went on a few dates with another cast member post filming

Marshall may not have ended up with his fiancé who he met on the Netflix social experiment. However, he didn't give up on love after he got his heart broken while the show was still filming. He recently spoke to E! News about reaching out to another cast member who he met on the show.

He spoke about reaching out to 31-year-old Kacia Clark but admitting that he wasn’t in the right head space to start something new. During the conversation, he said that while they tried making the relationship work, he wanted to distance himself from the experience and everything it entailed. He said that it was going to be difficult to continue a relationship with Kacia due to this.

Marshall added:

"I’m still to this day just kinda of like apologetic about starting something and getting her hopes up and me kind of going back in my shell."

The Love is Blind season 4 contestant added that it just wasn’t the right time for him to be pursuing someone and termed the experience “rough.” In terms of how the experience has changed him, he said that he knows what he wants, what he doesn’t want, and what he needs. Marshall added that he needs someone who is self-aware, emotionally mature, and available.

He added:

"Someone who knows themselves and knows that they can have bad times and they can have great times but it’s staying with someone and figuring it out, that's what makes the relationship so much more sweet."

Marshall was previously engaged to Jackelina Bonds

While in the pods, Jackelina and Marshall Glaze connected deeply and got engaged before they went to Mexico. However, once they got back in the real world, their relationship began looking rocky. Things only worsened when Josh Demas, Jackelina's other connection, showed up at one of the cast's gatherings.

Josh told Jackelina that he still had feelings for her and that he cared for her. He also told her that if she was unsure about her fiancé, she should choose him.

The Love is Blind season 4 contestant missed her dress fitting to meet up with Josh after which she sat Marshall down for a conversation and broke up. Jackelina also took to social media to point out that Netflix had edited the segment in a manner that made it seem more controversial than it was. She added that she met Josh after breaking up with Marshall, but fans didn’t believe her.

Love is Blind season 4 will air its season finale this week on Friday, April 14, at 3:01 am ET on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes