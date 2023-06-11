Has Micah Lussier moved on from Paul? Love is Blind star shares an emotional video after her ex announces a new relationship

Love is Blind season 4 ended with Micah Lussier failing to find her perfect match as Paul said no to her at the altar. He mentioned that he did not see her as a mother and Micah revealed that she was about to say yes to him. The couple tried to make their relationship work after the show’s shooting but they broke up soon after that.

Micah currently works as a marketing campaign manager at Salesforce and lives in Scottsdale. Micah herself has not announced if she is dating anyone post Love is Blind.

Just a week after Paul announced his relationship with Geneva Dunham on Instagram, Micah shared an emotional video montage on the same platform. She was seen crying in some clips, with the song Radio in the background.

The words "I know that you hate me" from the song were featured initially but the video eventually moved to a cheerful tone. Micah was then seen enjoying and partying with her friends to the song Now my life is sweet like cinnamon.

She also headed happily to a private jet with her friend and posed for two different photoshoots. The video showcased her eating some delicious food, playing with her dog, and enjoying a sunset. Her caption for the video read:

"Truly I have never felt happier, lighter, and more in tune with myself. Sometimes you have to hit the lowest lows to get where you need to be."

Micah and Paul’s relationship on Love is Blind season 4

Micah and Paul connected instantly in the Love is Blind pods as the former revealed that her father’s name was also Paul and that they both loved Italy. At the time, Micah was seeing Kwame, even making him break up with another woman, and Paul was connecting with Amber. The pair quickly decided to get engaged and broke ties with their prospective lovers.

Their connection was in sync after they met each other for the first time in person and were very happy on their honeymoon. However, Micah could not stop herself from flirting with Kwame when Paul was trying his best to avoid Amber at different parties. Micah’s best friend Irina flirted with Paul but the latter was not interested in her.

Micah and Paul’s parents gave them the blessing to tie the knot, but Micah’s friends, especially Shelby, were not impressed with her choice. Shelby told Micah that she did not want her to end up with a man like Paul and that she deserved more.

Micah was once again seen flirting with Kwame at another party with the Love is Blind cast, where she says:

"I think about you. I worry about you. I'm hoping that you're happy."

The couple faced a lot of difficulties deciding if they want to live in Seattle or Arizona. At the altar, Paul confessed that he did not see Micah as a mother and said:

"I love you, but I don't think that we can choose each other right now. I think that we're not there."

Micah stormed out of the altar saying that this was why she was holding back her feelings. The couple dated for a while after the wedding but because of their living situation and other issues, their relationship ended soon.

All the episodes of Love is Blind season 4 are now available on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes