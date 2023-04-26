“Makes me sad”: Love Is Blind fans react as Micah shares a “glimpse into our relationship” video featuring ex Paul

Love Is Blind cast member Micah Lussier recently shared a video with Paul Peden on her social media accounts, accompanied by a heartfelt message for her ex-fiance.

Micah titled the video "a glimpse into our relationship through our own lens after filming.” In addition, she wrote:

"Paul, I'll always be so thankful that you came into my life. We shared something so special together & no one will ever be able to replace that. No matter what I'll always love you. Sometimes we have to let go of what we thought was meant to be, and although it's difficult it's also an opportunity for growth."

As Micah concluded the caption, she expressed gratitude for all the viewers who supported them during the fourth season of Love Is Blind.

Fans of the show have since taken to the comments section of Micah's post to express their sadness at the duo's time together having come to an end.

Love Is Blind's Paul Peden also commented on Micah Lussier's post

Paul Peden mirrored Micah's sentiments as he left a sweet comment under her post:

This also prompted fans to share their reactions. Some said they wanted them to be together, while others expressed their support.

Paul and Micah have reportedly moved on from each other

In season 4 of the hit Netflix reality show Love is Blind, Micah and Paul made connections through the pods and got engaged. However, they parted ways after a while.

Paul, according to reports by People Magazine, said that Micah "f****s off to Europe with some random person" after the show.

In response, Micah said, "Paul's definitely out here making some claims," during her appearance on Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast last week. Furthermore, she said:

"It's already been made public that he moved on really quickly after our breakup with someone else in the cast. That's absolutely within his right. I was never angry about that. I'm not angry about that. And I went on this Europe trip that he's talking about a month after we had broken up, and that's my right too."

People reported that Paul tried dating Wendi Kong after his breakup with Micah. As of now, there is no information on whether they are dating. Kong got engaged to Jimmy Forde while Love Is Blind was airing, but the producers did not cover the story afterward.

According to Micah during that same podcast interview, after what happened on the show and after their relationship, she wants to establish a good bond with Paul. She said:

"I have no intention of throwing him under the bus. And I hope he gives me the same respect."

The entire fourth season of Love Is Blind is available on Netflix.

